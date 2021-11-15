Arunachal Pradesh: Assam Rifles neutralises three NSCN-KYA militants in encounter
The Assam Rifles has launched several operations against militant organisations after the attack on 46 Assam Rifles in which its Commanding officer, his wife and son and four soldiers were killed last week
As many as three National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) terrorists were on Monday neutralised around the Longding area of Tirap district in south Arunachal Pradesh by the troops of 6 Assam Rifles, informed sources. A huge cache of weapons and ammunition has been recovered from them. As per initial reports, the insurgents had abducted two civilians and were taking them to Myanmar. The operation is still underway and more details are awaited.
The Assam Rifles has launched several operations against militant organisations after the attack on 46 Assam Rifles in which its Commanding officer, his wife and son and four soldiers were killed last week. The incident had taken place in the Churachabdpur district of Manipur.
National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN(K)], all its formations and front organisations are banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) ACT, 1967.
With input from agencies
