Arun Jaitley to take oath for new Rajya Sabha term tomorrow, days after being discharged from AIIMS for kidney ailment

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment for kidney ailment, will take oath on Sunday for his new six years term in the Rajya Sabha.

The ceremony will take place in the chambers of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The 65-year old Jaitley was elected recently from Uttar Pradesh and will take oath at a special ceremony due to his health condition.

The ceremony is likely to take place at 11.00 am, sources said.

Jaitley was on 3 April once again appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following the re-election.

He has not been going to his North Block office since 2 April. He underwent dialysis at AIIMS on 9 April and has been confined to a ‘controlled environment' at home.

He had cancelled his scheduled foreign visits and had confirmed his illness in a tweet.

“I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted,” he had tweeted.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

He had a heart surgery several years ago.