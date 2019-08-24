Arun Jaitley passes away News updates: 'Took step after step of public life' with ex-finance minister, Narendra Modi says in address to Indian diaspora in Bahrain

Arun Jaitley passes away Updates: While paying tributes to Arun Jaitley at his Delhi residence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered the former finance minister's contribution to the struggle against the Emergency and said that Jaitley continued to act as a "crusader against corruption," reported ANI.
Mortals remains of former finance minister Arun Jaitley reached his Kailash Colony residence on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he passed away.
Senior Congress leader condoled the demise of Arun Jaitley as he shared a throwback photo with the former Union Finance Minister.
Taking to Twitter, Sibal paid tributes to an "old friend and a dear colleague", who will be remembered for his "seminal contributions to the polity and as finance minister of India".
Arun Jaitley's body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence on Saturday. BJP working president JP Nadda said that Jaitley's body will be moved to BJP headquarters on Sunday at 10 am. From there it will be taken for cremation to Nigambodh Ghat, located on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was receiving treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at All India since the past few days, passed away around noon on Saturday.
Jaitley, 66, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on 9 August after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Hospital sources had on Tuesday said that he was on life support and a multidisciplinary team of doctors was monitoring his condition.
Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat BJP leader Uma Bharti visited the hospital to enquire about his health.
On Monday, BJP veteran LK Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and BJP lawmaker Maneka Gandhi also visited the hospital to know about Jaitley's health.
Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.
Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.
Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
Arun Jaitley has left a strong footprint behind, says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath
Kamal Nath remembered that Arun Jaitley and he knew each other since the days both were student leaders. "There had been several occasions when we sat together and discussed important political issues. He used to seek my advice on several issues. The best part of his personality was that he had friends in all political parties and he maintained that friendship till his last breath," he said.
Jaitley has left a strong footprint behind, Nath said. "He has a carved a unique position for himself in Indian politics through his works in the field of law and economy. There are very few people who have this kind of stellar achievement in so many fields. It’s an irreparable loss," Nath said.
'Took step after step of public life' with Arun Jaitley, Modi says during address to Indian diaspora in Bahrain
While addressing the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "At this moment, I am standing before you with deep pain in my heart. From student life, the friend with whom step after step of public life was taken, the political journey was undertaken. Staying connected with each other at every moment, facing struggles together, dreaming together and working for realisation of dreams, such a long journey was done with that friend Arun Jaitley, India's former defence minister, finance minister, he passed away today."
Arun Jaitley could make complex issues easier,says former BJP Ramen Deka
Assam BJP leader Ramen Deka, who was an MP from Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency said he knew Arun Jaitley since 1972, when he was the leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Delhi. "Both of us were involved in the JP movement and we would frequently attend the meetings of the movement. After the movement was over, I joined the Janata Party and Arun Jaitley began law practice in Delhi," Deka said.
"One of the most striking features of Jaitley ji was his ability to explain most difficult legal propositions in a manner which everyone can understand. This not only helped us understand legal aspects better but also helped the Bharatiya Janata Party in putting across it’s point successfully in the parliament," he remembered. Jaitley's success lies in reaching consensus among political parties in implementation of GST. "With his demise we have lost an orator par excellence and a strategist," Deka said.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute
Congress's PL Punia remembers Arun Jaitley as 'capable, competent' MP
Congress Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and party in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia said, "I have seen closely and he always had answers to every question that came up in the House. He always used to come well prepared. He maintained good relations with members of all political parties – whether NDA allies or oppositions, and the media. Almost every day, we found him interacting with the journalists and also other MPs at the Central Hall."
"Parliament will be missing Arun Jaitley, one of the finest orator and MP of our times," he added.
Arun Jaitley was like a brother to me, helped in fuctioning of the House, says Sumitra Mahajan
"It’s an irreparable loss not only for the BJP but also to Indian politics. Both Jaitley ji and I had worked together in the party for decades. Besides being a smart politician, he was a good human being. He was not just a party colleague to me but was like my brother. Due to his rich political experience, which he had gained over the years by being in Delhi, I always used to get advice from him whenever I needed," former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said.
"Even when I was Lok Sabha Speaker, I got a lot of help from him on functioning of the House. His presence in the House, had always helped the BJP, as he used to tackle situations efficiently. Even as Finance Minister, he had no ego hassles and used to visit my chamber in the Parliament to discuss on agenda of the day and bills to be presented. Before coming to the Parliament, he used to say on the phone, 'Tai I’m coming', and then he would visit my chamber and discuss the impending issues.
"As presentation of Budget is a lengthy affair, I used to ask him to sit down and read out his speech due to his physical health. He had an acute problem of cervical spondylitis. But he never sat, as he strongly believed in Parliamentary procedures and etiquette," she said remembering the former finance minister.
In his last tweet, Arun Jaitley had mourned the loss of Sushma Swara, another BJP stalwart
BJP lost one of its diamonds: Prakash Javadekar
Mourning Arun Jaitley's death, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "BJP has lost one of its diamonds, Arun Jaitley. An orator par excellence, he was a master of articulation. We've lost many leaders in 1 year, Atal ji, Ananth Kumar, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj and now Arun Jaitley. We deeply mourn his death.”
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on behalf of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Arun Jaitley
On reaching Arun Jaitley's Delhi residence on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former finance minister, who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Manmohan Singh condoles passing away of 'great orator, outstanding parliamentarian'
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying that he was a great orator and an outstanding parliamentarian.
"The country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society," Singh said.
In his condolence letter to the former finance minister's wife, Sangeeta Jaitley, Manmohan Singh said, "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad and shocking news of the untimely demise of our beloved Arun Jaitley."
"He was an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian. In his death the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Arun Jaitley's home in Delhi's Kailash colony
JP Nadda lays wreath on mortal remains of ex-FM on behalf of Amit Shah
On behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda laid a wreath on mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan also laid a wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mortal remains of ex-Finance Minister reaches his Kailash Colony residence
Arun Jaitley's contribution to Indian polity will be remembered: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness over the passing away of Arun Jaitley after "a battle bravely borne". Lauding the senior BJP leader for being an "outstanding Parliamentarian and a brilliant lawyer", Mamata said that Jaitley's contribution to Indian polity will be remembered.
Arun Jaitley to be cremated tomorrow at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat
Jaitley's death personal loss for Modi; ex-FM had stood by PM during controversy over his degree
Arun Jaitley's demise is a personal loss for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi's personal relations with Jaitley date back to 1970s when the former was an emerging young ABVP activist and Modi used to visit New Delhi for various RSS programmes, and also to appear for his graduation examination while he was pursuing his bachelors degree as a private student.
When Arvind Kejriwal tried to build a controversy around Modi's educational qualifications, Jaitley furiously defended the prime minister, sayting that he was witness to the whole process: how Modi used to come to Delhi, stay in one corner of the old Jana Sangh office in old Delhi in order to appear for his exams. He went at length narrating anecdotes of yesteryears. People should actually admire Modi for his grit, his dedication to study further in most adverse circumstances.
No words to describe the sense of grief: Shaktikanta Das
Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das expressed sadness at the untimely demise of Arun Jaitley. Das also lauded the former finance minister for his "extraordinary knowledge, sharpness of mind and wisdom."
Jaitley had long innings as public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister: Sonia Gandhi
Expressing grief at the untimely death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that the veteran BJP leader had "long innings as public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister and his contributions will be forever remembered."
Venkaiah Naidu cuts short his visit to Andhra Pradesh following demise of former finance minister
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Great loss for India: Shashi Tharoor on Arun Jaitley's demise
Condoling the death of former finance minister, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor expressed grief for his colleague and Delhi University senior. Tharoor reminisced the times when both the leaders met for the first time as university students.
He said, "Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in Lok Sabha. A great loss for India."
Jaitley will be remembered for positioning Indian economy at forefront
"Be it the matter of taking action on black money, the realisation of the dream of 'GST', the matter of demonetisation or extending relief to common man, the welfare of the country was implicit in all his decisions. The country will always remember him for his very simple and sensitive personality," Shah said in a series of tweets.
Narendra Modi condoles Arun Jaitley's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley in an emotional tweet. The prime minister expressed grief on the demise of his long-time party colleague and remembered him as a towering legal and intellectual luminary. "Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration," Modi tweted.
Former Union minister Arun Jaitley died at 12.07 pm today
Jaitley, 66, was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Delhi hospital for several weeks. He passed away at 12.07 pm according to the hospital's bulletin. It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, the AIIMS said in a brief statement. Jaitley was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on 9 August after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was receiving treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at All India since the past few days, passed away around noon on Saturday.
Arun Jaitley has left a strong footprint behind, says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath
Kamal Nath remembered that Arun Jaitley and he knew each other since the days both were student leaders. "There had been several occasions when we sat together and discussed important political issues. He used to seek my advice on several issues. The best part of his personality was that he had friends in all political parties and he maintained that friendship till his last breath," he said.
Jaitley has left a strong footprint behind, Nath said. "He has a carved a unique position for himself in Indian politics through his works in the field of law and economy. There are very few people who have this kind of stellar achievement in so many fields. It’s an irreparable loss," Nath said.
'Took step after step of public life' with Arun Jaitley, Modi says during address to Indian diaspora in Bahrain
While addressing the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "At this moment, I am standing before you with deep pain in my heart. From student life, the friend with whom step after step of public life was taken, the political journey was undertaken. Staying connected with each other at every moment, facing struggles together, dreaming together and working for realisation of dreams, such a long journey was done with that friend Arun Jaitley, India's former defence minister, finance minister, he passed away today."
Jaitley was on friendly terms with MPs across parties, remembers CPM's Hannah Mollah
Former eight-term CPM Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal Hannah Mollah said, "Arun Jaitley as a young student leader had played a very important and significant role during the Emergency days. He was jailed for voicing his protest against the Emergency. He had been on friendly terms with the MPs from all the parties whether ruling or the opposition."
Arun Jaitley could make complex issues easier,says former BJP Ramen Deka
Assam BJP leader Ramen Deka, who was an MP from Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency said he knew Arun Jaitley since 1972, when he was the leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Delhi. "Both of us were involved in the JP movement and we would frequently attend the meetings of the movement. After the movement was over, I joined the Janata Party and Arun Jaitley began law practice in Delhi," Deka said.
"One of the most striking features of Jaitley ji was his ability to explain most difficult legal propositions in a manner which everyone can understand. This not only helped us understand legal aspects better but also helped the Bharatiya Janata Party in putting across it’s point successfully in the parliament," he remembered. Jaitley's success lies in reaching consensus among political parties in implementation of GST. "With his demise we have lost an orator par excellence and a strategist," Deka said.
Arun Jaitley was model for youth aspiring to be in public life, says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosable
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosable termed Arun Jaitley's demise an "irreparable loss." Speaking about his many qualities, Hosable said that Jaitley was an intellectual, a leader with a human touch and also adept at crisis management.
Hosable added that Jaitley was a model for any youth aspiring to be in public life.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute
Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Arun Jaitley had a strong belief in liberal politics: Congress leader BK Hariprasad
Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka BK Hariprasad recalled Arun Jaitley's oratory skills which he had witnessed during their time in the upper House. " Arun Jaitley was a great Parliamentarian and there’s no match to his great oratory skill. He was the finest BJP spokesperson. As his colleague in the Rajya Sabha, I have seen his deep understanding of every issue and he used to present them in articulate manner in the House," he said.
Hariprasad also praised Jaitley's commitment to liberal politics and said that he befriended many across party lines.
Amit Shah remembers Arun Jaitley as 'crusader against corruption'
While paying tributes to Arun Jaitley at his Delhi residence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered the former finance minister's contribution to the struggle against the Emergency and said that Jaitley continued to raise his voice for the people and acted as a crusader against corruption, reported ANI.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute
Congress's PL Punia remembers Arun Jaitley as 'capable, competent' MP
Congress Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and party in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia said, "I have seen closely and he always had answers to every question that came up in the House. He always used to come well prepared. He maintained good relations with members of all political parties – whether NDA allies or oppositions, and the media. Almost every day, we found him interacting with the journalists and also other MPs at the Central Hall."
"Parliament will be missing Arun Jaitley, one of the finest orator and MP of our times," he added.
Arun Jaitley was like a brother to me, helped in fuctioning of the House, says Sumitra Mahajan
"It’s an irreparable loss not only for the BJP but also to Indian politics. Both Jaitley ji and I had worked together in the party for decades. Besides being a smart politician, he was a good human being. He was not just a party colleague to me but was like my brother. Due to his rich political experience, which he had gained over the years by being in Delhi, I always used to get advice from him whenever I needed," former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said.
"Even when I was Lok Sabha Speaker, I got a lot of help from him on functioning of the House. His presence in the House, had always helped the BJP, as he used to tackle situations efficiently. Even as Finance Minister, he had no ego hassles and used to visit my chamber in the Parliament to discuss on agenda of the day and bills to be presented. Before coming to the Parliament, he used to say on the phone, 'Tai I’m coming', and then he would visit my chamber and discuss the impending issues.
"As presentation of Budget is a lengthy affair, I used to ask him to sit down and read out his speech due to his physical health. He had an acute problem of cervical spondylitis. But he never sat, as he strongly believed in Parliamentary procedures and etiquette," she said remembering the former finance minister.
In his last tweet, Arun Jaitley had mourned the loss of Sushma Swara, another BJP stalwart
Pinarayi Vijayan mourns passing away of 'legal luminary and an exemplary parliamentarian'
BJP lost one of its diamonds: Prakash Javadekar
Mourning Arun Jaitley's death, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "BJP has lost one of its diamonds, Arun Jaitley. An orator par excellence, he was a master of articulation. We've lost many leaders in 1 year, Atal ji, Ananth Kumar, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj and now Arun Jaitley. We deeply mourn his death.”
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on behalf of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Arun Jaitley
On reaching Arun Jaitley's Delhi residence on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former finance minister, who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Manmohan Singh condoles passing away of 'great orator, outstanding parliamentarian'
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying that he was a great orator and an outstanding parliamentarian.
"The country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society," Singh said.
In his condolence letter to the former finance minister's wife, Sangeeta Jaitley, Manmohan Singh said, "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad and shocking news of the untimely demise of our beloved Arun Jaitley."
"He was an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian. In his death the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Arun Jaitley's home in Delhi's Kailash colony
JP Nadda lays wreath on mortal remains of ex-FM on behalf of Amit Shah
On behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda laid a wreath on mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan also laid a wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mortal remains of ex-Finance Minister reaches his Kailash Colony residence
France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief: Alexandre Ziegler
Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, offered condolences to the family and loved ones of Arun Jaitley. Applauding the BJP stalwart for being Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, Ziegler said, "France stands with India & its people in this time of deep grief."
President Ram Nath Kovind mourns passing away of 'brilliant lawyer, seasoned parliamentarian'
Arun Jaitley, a leader of Opposition without match, says Kapil Sibal after sharing throwback photo
Senior Congress leader condoled the demise of Arun Jaitley as he shared a throwback photo with the former Union Finance Minister.
Taking to Twitter, Sibal paid tributes to an "old friend and a dear colleague", who will be remembered for his "seminal contributions to the polity and as finance minister of India".
When Jaitley turned around the perfect election campaign by Congress
In December 2007, during the Gujarat Assembly elections, Arun Jaitley was mostly stationed in Ahmedabad. He used to keep an eye on whatever was going around, strategising campaign and media strategy. One evening, the reporters covering that election received an urgent message that Jaitley would be holding a press conference. That press conference turned out to be a game changer for the BJP.
It was here that Jaitley went all out against Sonia Gandhi's "Maut ka Saudagar remark." Sonia had made this remark at a small public rally, which at the outset went unnoticed. But Jaitley heard about it and called state correspondent of a national news channel, not just for confirmation but for the original footage so that he could make a foolproof case. The rest is history. It is just ironic that Jaitley himself never won an election.
Arun Jaitley's contribution to Indian polity will be remembered: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness over the passing away of Arun Jaitley after "a battle bravely borne". Lauding the senior BJP leader for being an "outstanding Parliamentarian and a brilliant lawyer", Mamata said that Jaitley's contribution to Indian polity will be remembered.
Arun Jaitley to be cremated tomorrow at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat
Jaitley's death personal loss for Modi; ex-FM had stood by PM during controversy over his degree
Arun Jaitley's demise is a personal loss for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi's personal relations with Jaitley date back to 1970s when the former was an emerging young ABVP activist and Modi used to visit New Delhi for various RSS programmes, and also to appear for his graduation examination while he was pursuing his bachelors degree as a private student.
When Arvind Kejriwal tried to build a controversy around Modi's educational qualifications, Jaitley furiously defended the prime minister, sayting that he was witness to the whole process: how Modi used to come to Delhi, stay in one corner of the old Jana Sangh office in old Delhi in order to appear for his exams. He went at length narrating anecdotes of yesteryears. People should actually admire Modi for his grit, his dedication to study further in most adverse circumstances.
Jaitley, a 'Chanakya and scholar minister'
A consensus builder, he was regarded by some as Narendra Modi's original 'Chanakya', his chief trouble-shooter since 2002 when the Gujarat riots hung over the then chief minister like a dark cloud.
Not just Modi, he reportedly was also instrumental in bailing out Amit Shah during the time he was externed from Gujarat. Shah was often sighted in those days at Jaitley's Kailash Colony office and the two would share meals several times a week.
No words to describe the sense of grief: Shaktikanta Das
Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das expressed sadness at the untimely demise of Arun Jaitley. Das also lauded the former finance minister for his "extraordinary knowledge, sharpness of mind and wisdom."
Piyush Goyal describes Jaitley's death as irreparable loss for all
Lauding Jaitley as an "outstanding statesman and administrator", Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the senior BJP leader had devoted his life to public service and nation’s growth.
Jaitley had long innings as public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister: Sonia Gandhi
Expressing grief at the untimely death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that the veteran BJP leader had "long innings as public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister and his contributions will be forever remembered."
Venkaiah Naidu cuts short his visit to Andhra Pradesh following demise of former finance minister
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Jaitley will be remembered for putting economy back on track, says Rajnath Singh
Great loss for India: Shashi Tharoor on Arun Jaitley's demise
Condoling the death of former finance minister, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor expressed grief for his colleague and Delhi University senior. Tharoor reminisced the times when both the leaders met for the first time as university students.
He said, "Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in Lok Sabha. A great loss for India."
Jaitley will be remembered for positioning Indian economy at forefront
"Be it the matter of taking action on black money, the realisation of the dream of 'GST', the matter of demonetisation or extending relief to common man, the welfare of the country was implicit in all his decisions. The country will always remember him for his very simple and sensitive personality," Shah said in a series of tweets.
Jaitley's death a personal loss for me: Amit Shah
" I am deeply pained by the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me," Shah told ANI
Narendra Modi condoles Arun Jaitley's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley in an emotional tweet. The prime minister expressed grief on the demise of his long-time party colleague and remembered him as a towering legal and intellectual luminary. "Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration," Modi tweted.
Former Union minister Arun Jaitley died at 12.07 pm today
Amit Shah cuts short Hyderabad visit following news of former FM's demise
Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a visit to Hyderabad, has cut short his official visit and is returning back to Delhi after he got the news of former finance minister's demise, ANI reported.
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was receiving treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at All India since the past few days, passed away around noon on Saturday.