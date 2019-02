Arun Jaitley likely to resume charge of finance ministry today upon return from US following medical treatment

New Delhi: Union minister Arun Jaitley, who returned from the US earlier this month, after undergoing medical treatment, is likely to resume charge of the Finance Minister on Friday, official sources said.

After resuming the charge, sources said, he would also attend a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the Pulwama attack that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel.

In his absence, the charge of the Finance Ministry was given to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the sixth and the last budget earlier this month before the general elections. General elections are expected during April-May.

Jaitley left for New York on 13 January after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer. Subsequently, on 23 January, the charge of the Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs was given to Goyal on a temporary basis. This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on 14 May, 2018, at AIIMS.

He had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on 23 August, 2018. Even then, Goyal had manned the ministry for about 100 days. Jaitley in September 2014 underwent bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

