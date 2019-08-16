Arun Jaitely Health: President Ram Nath Kovind expected to visit former finance minister at AIIMS soon

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting former finance minister and BJP leader, Arun Jaitely at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday. President Kovind is expected to visit the ailing BJP leader at around 11 am on Friday.

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on 9 August due to breathing problems. Earlier on Saturday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had visited AIIMS to meet Jaitley and was informed by doctors that the BJP leader is responding to treatment.

Soon after he was admitted on 9 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited Jaitley at the hospital.

In May this year, shortly after the BJP came back to power with a thumping majority, the 66-year-old had opted out of the new cabinet citing health condition. Jaitley is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.