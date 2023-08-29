Article 370: SC asks govt for timeframe to make J&K state again
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government for a “timeframe” for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court is currently hearing a number of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370 which gave J&K special its special status.
“Can you convert a State into a UT? Can a UT be carved out of a State?” the court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to which he replied, “There is no restriction. For example, Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal became UT first and then became states.”
The bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dr D.Y. Chandrachud and comprised Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre tells the Supreme Court that he has taken instructions and says that the Union Territory status of Jammu & Kashmir is not permanent and its statehood shall be restored. Ladakh will remain a Union Territory.
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
Chandrachud said, “The government also has to make a statement before us that that progression has to take place. It can’t be a UT permanently.”
In 2019, the central government scrapped Article 370 which led to the split of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.
On Monday, the CJI observed that the promulgation of Article 35A, which was scrapped alongside Article 370, took away the fundamental rights of equality, and liberty to practice profession in any part of the country.
