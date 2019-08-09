Article 370 revoked: MEA says Pakistan 'nervous' as it won't be able to mislead people if Jammu and Kashmir sees development

New Delhi: India on Friday said Pakistan is nervous over India's steps in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in that region.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said steps have been taken keeping in mind the best interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted Pakistan's efforts to link peace deal with Kashmir issue have not worked.

"There is a feeling that Pakistan is nervous over India's initiative in Jammu and Kashmir," Kumar said. "Pakistan thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Kumar also said that Pakistan suspending the Samjhauta Express was a unilateral move which was unfortunate. On consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said: "We are in touch with Pakistan."

His remarks come days after the Indian government scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories.