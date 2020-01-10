SC verdict on Kashmir updates: Verdict reminder to 'tyrant duo', says Congress; Ghulam Nabi Azad hails 'historic judgment', says court did not come 'under any pressure'

SC Verdict on Kashmir LATEST Updates: Taking to Twitter, the Congres party said: "The Supreme Court rules that tactics like indefinite internet shutdowns and indiscriminate use of Section 144 to silence dissent are unacceptable in a democracy. We hope this serves as a reminder to the tyrant duo that law and constitution is above their divisive policies."

Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Democratic Party took to Twitter to react to the top court's judgement. The party said, "Finally the Supreme Court has woken up to the injustices cast upon the people of J&K, calling such government lodged curbs an "abuse" of power reinstates our faith in the judiciary."

The Supreme Court orders the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all restrictive orders within a week. All orders are also asked to be also put in the public domain which can then be challenged in a court of law. These orders can be challenged in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Supreme Court. The apex court has also ordered that Centre publish all orders of the Govt under 144 imposing restrictions, including curbing of internet. The apex court also ordered the suspension of the internet should be reviewed forthwith and that such suspension can be only “for a limited time period.”

Justice Ramana reads out a passage from the classic 'Tale of two cities' before pronouncing the judgement. He said, "The court will not delve into the political intent behind the orders." He further added, "Liberty and security are always at loggerheads. It is the court's job to ensure that the citizens are provided with all rights and security."

On 21 November, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired. But according to The Telegraph, six civilians have been killed in action by the security forces and over 400 people were detained under the Public Safety Act in the Valley during the government clampdown that followed the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on 5 August.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

A bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice BR Gavai had reserved the judgement on 27 November last year.

Besides Azad, the apex court had heard the petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the valley.

The Centre had referred to the terror violence in the Kashmir Valley and said that for the past so many years terrorists were being pushed through from across the border, local militants and separatist organisation had held the civilians captive in the region and it would have been "foolish" if the government would not have taken preventive steps to secure the lives of citizens.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were abrogated by the Centre on 5 August last year.

