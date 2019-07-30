Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir: The truth about migration in the state and India in graphs

No one can predict if doing away with Article 35A will lead to a surge in migrants, but Census data from 2011 gives us some important clues. There are many other states that have special constitutional provisions stopping outsiders from buying land. But the data shows they still get more migrants than the national average. But there are other states that don't have special constitutional provisions stopping outsiders from buying land — which also have a small proportion of migrants.

The states which draw large numbers of migrants are economic powerhouses. So, if you don't want outsiders living next door, you'd do well to stay poor.