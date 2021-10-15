Arthur Road jail’s newest inmate: Aryan Khan, prisoner number N956, received Rs 4,500 money order from his parents

Shah Rukh Khan’s son and five other accused were arrested by the NCB in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others arrested in a drug seizure case spent their first night at Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after their quarantine period ended on Thursday night, an official said as per a PTI report.

Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 3 October from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days, as a special court earlier in the day posted his and two others' bail pleas for orders on 20 October.

As per reported information, Aryan is 'qaidi (prisoner) number' N956 and shifted to a common cell after testing negative for COVID-19 .

An IndiaToday report stated that Aryan and the other accused in the drug case have been separated from the other inmates and kept in a different barrack, owing to security reasons. The report further stated that Aryan seemed disturbed, tense and uncomfortable in the jail.

Arthur Road jail superintendent Nitin Waychal, according to news agency ANI, said that Aryan Khan received a money order from his family of Rs 4,500 on 11 October. The money is for his expenses at the jail canteen.

Moreover, Aryan, is reportedly still wearing clothes sent to him from home.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan haven't spoken to Aryan since his arrest and haven't even commented on the allegations so far.

Aryan's arrest

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested on 2 October from on board the cruise ship Cordelia in a mid-sea drugs raid.

Thursday’s bail hearing was Aryan’s third since his arrest and he has been in a Mumbai jail since 8 October.

The defence on Wednesday argued that Aryan Khan had no cash on him to buy drugs, that no drugs were found on him, and finally, that he wasn't even present during the cruise raid.

The NCB said that WhatsApp chats suggest that Aryan was in touch with a foreign national for procuring hard drugs in bulk and that it provides ground for proving conspiracy.

Arthur Road Jail

For those who don't know, Mumbai Central Prison is also known as Arthur Road jail and is Mumbai's largest and oldest prison. Built in 1926, it was initially meant to be a transit prison, outside then city limits. Over the years, the 2.83-acre prison compound is one of the most important landmarks of the city, and houses 2,680 inmates.

Additionally, the prison has seen several high-profile inmates over the years.

In the past, the prison housed former television executive Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Samir Bhujbal spent over a year in barrack number 12 of the Arthur Road jail as accused in a money laundering case.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also spent time in barrack number 12 while undergoing his sentence in the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts case.

After the 26/11 terror attacks, captured Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab was also kept here in a high security cell (the anda cell).

With inputs from agencies