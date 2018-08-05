You are here:
Around 200 Indians on Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage stranded in Nepal; bad weather hampers evacuation

India Press Trust of India Aug 05, 2018 21:24:31 IST

Kathmandu: Around 200 Indians on their way back home after the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage in Tibet are stranded in Nepal's Humla district due to bad weather, the Indian Embassy said in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Representational image. PTI

There were around 150 people stranded in Simikot and 50 in Hilsa, near the Nepal-Tibet border. Due to bad weather, it was impossible to immediately airlift the pilgrims from Hilsa and Simikot to Nepalgunj, a border city that is about four-hour drive from Lucknow.

"The Indian Embassy is aware that about 200 pilgrims are stuck in Simikot due to bad weather and is in continuous touch with them and their family members. Embassy representatives are taking all necessary action for the pilgrims well being," a statement from the Indian Embassy said, adding that the situation is under control and all stranded pilgrims will be evacuated as soon as the weather clears up.

Representatives of Indian Embassy in Simikot, Hilsa and Nepalganj are on alert and monitoring the situation, the statement said, adding that the embassy will ensure timely evacuation of the stranded pilgrims in case of any emergency.

Last month, over 1,500 Indian pilgrims were stranded in the area due to bad weather. They were airlifted to safety on the initiative of Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Nepal is a popular destination for Indian pilgrims to visit Mansarovar due to the distance and comfort factors involved.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 21:24 PM

