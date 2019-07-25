Arnab's one-sided screamathon with Aparna Sen was vicious; it's time he brings decency to nightly gig or bid adieu to viewers

If you like to de-stress by watching others engage in a frenzy with deadly earnestness then the Arnab Goswami show is made for you. There is so much deliberate gore, bloodletting and indictment that one can get rid of built-up angst (like it was lactic acid) through visual surrogacy.

The other day I watched this one-sided screamathon between him and filmmaker activist Aparna Sen with bemusement because the subject was tolerance and every moment of the broadcast was a testament to intolerance.

It was almost ridiculous the manner in which Goswami, who was on the phone asking questions to Sen during a press conference, became apoplectic and hysterical, far exceeding his already over the top performances.

Has a touch of despair gotten into India’s number one heckler on TV that he now so violently guns for his social enemies? The sharper the crescendo and the closer it gets to a sort of hair flopping Hitlerian madness (whether contrived or real) as one witnessed that evening, the more one feels that there is a certain ‘losing it’ element entering his mental makeup.

What does one do next following such a vicious and hostile exhibition that makes even the subject under discussion redundant? It was ironic that the subject was intolerance as one saw an abundant display of this commodity.

A showman like Goswami needs aggression to keep it going. But as one level of rage becomes jaded, he has to up the ante to keep his audience numbers and TRPs intact. The one-sided screamathon was so out of kilter that unless he can throw stones or break chairs and engage in orchestrated physical violence, the future performances will come off as tame and tedious. Goswami’s major problem is neither credibility nor his disdain for debate, which he keeps asking his panel to do and then does not let them but to keep them coming.

Rightwingers, leftists, his Lutyen foes, leftist protestors, progressives, Pakistani Generals, religious bigots and kooks are his feed and without them, he would simply fade away. If he continues to berate them as he did Sen and raise the stakes to the level of desperate going on nuts, he might suddenly lose them all and end up with tamed pussycats, if they collectively decide to boycott this show. They are his flip side.

This once, even public opinion was sharply divided with a fair number of comments deriding the overwhelming bad manners. At times, his hectoring of the filmmaker activist sounded like he had lost control and was on a verbal rampage — the sort despots display just before they are toppled.

Somewhere during this show, there was a feeling of discomfort in the TV audience. It is fun to watch liquid malice as people in high places get their comeuppance but this behaviour was almost feral in nature and since Indians are basically decent family-minded folks, this verbal violence did not sit well.

Goswami made few friends that night, and now, he must save himself and his show by cooling it and bringing back some sense of decency to the nightly gig. A couple more such vicious outbursts and viewers will switch off.