Army veterans, including eight ex-chiefs, write to President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicisation of armed forces for elections

India FP Staff Apr 12, 2019 09:02:20 IST

On Thursday, over 150 armed forces veterans – including three former army chiefs, four former navy chiefs and a former air force chief – wrote to the President and Commander-in-Chief to complain about the manner in which political parties have been repeatedly using armed forces for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The letter urges President Ram Nath Kovind “to take all necessary steps to urgently direct all political parties that they must forthwith desist from using the military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel, for political purposes or to further their political agendas.”

The army veterans have said that “some concerns have caused considerable alarm and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel of the forces.” They have also objected to the use of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's pictures in posters, along with the image of soldiers in election hoardings and campaigns.

Here is the letter written by the group of veterans produced in full:

FROM A GROUP OF VETERANS TO OUR SUPREME COMMANDER

 

April 11, 2019                          

 

Honourable Shri Ram Nath Kovind

President of India and Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces

Rashtrapati Bhavan,

New Delhi

 

Dear Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji,

We, the signatories, are Armed Forces Veterans who have served in the defence of our nation in various appointments, in peacetime and in operational and war zones over the past several decades.

The apolitical and secular nature of India’s Armed Forces has been an article of faith for every soldier, sailor and airman. India’s Armed Forces have loyally upheld the democratic principle of civil control over the military. Their military professionalism on and off the field, combined with the devotion to duty in protecting India’s territorial sovereignty and national integrity, remains widely appreciated.

The soldiers, sailors and airmen of the Armed Forces owe allegiance to the Constitution of India, of which you, as President of the Indian Union, are the legal custodian. It is for this reason that the President is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and we serve and execute orders at the will of the President and as decided from time to time by the Executive – that is, the Government of the day.

You would be aware that those in active service (men and women of all ranks in the Army, Navy and Air Force) cannot speak out, even on matters which might affect their interests adversely, since they are subject to military law and are governed by the parliamentary Acts of their respective Service.

However, we Veterans being in continuous touch with our own military fraternity, as also with serving personnel at all levels, have a ‘finger on the pulse’, so to speak. And it is for this reason that we write to bring to your attention, as the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces, some concerns which have caused considerable alarm and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel of our Forces.

We refer, Sir, to the unusual and completely unacceptable practice of political leaders taking credit for military operations like cross-border strikes, and even going so far as to claim the Armed Forces to be“Modi ji ki Sena”. This is in addition to media pictures of election platforms and campaigns in which party workers are seen wearing military uniforms; and posters and images with pictures of soldiers and especially of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, displayed.

We do appreciate that complaints by some senior retired personnel, including a written submission from a former Chief of the Naval Staff to the Chief Election Commissioner, have elicited a prompt response. Indeed a notification has been issued asking for an explanation from those responsible for these statements, including from the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. However we regret to state that these do not appear to have resulted in any substantive change of behaviour and practice on the ground.

With the General elections round the corner, and given the prevailing environment where political parties and candidates seem to be acting in total disregard of the declaration of the ‘model code of conduct’, we fear that such incidents may only increase as polling day draws near.

We believe that you will surely agree that any such misuse of the Armed Forces established under the Constitution of India and under the supreme command of the President of India, would impinge adversely on the morale and fighting efficiency of the serving man or woman in uniform. It could therefore directly affect national security and national integrity.

We therefore appeal to you to ensure that the secular and a-political character of our Armed Forces is preserved.

We hereby respectfully urge you to take all necessary steps to urgently direct all political parties that they must forthwith desist from using the military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel, for political purposes or to further their political agendas.

This communication is copied to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India for information and action.

We, the undersigned, endorse the above.

Yours Faithfully,

(*Signed *)

1

 Gen SF Rodrigues, PVSM,VSM

2

 Gen Shankar Roy Chowdhury, PVSM,ADC

3

 Gen Deepak Kapoor, PVSM, AVSM,SM,VSM,ADC

4

 Adm Laxminarayan Ramdas, PVSM,AVSM,VrC, VSM,ADC

5

 Adm Vishnu Bhagwat,PVSM,AVSM

6

 Adm Arun Prakash, PVSM,AVSM,VrC,VSM,ADC

7

 Adm Sureesh Mehta, PVSM,AVSM

8

 Air Chief Marshal NC Suri,PVSM,AVSM,VM,ADC

9

 Lt Gen Sanjeev Anand

10

 Lt General KS Rao, PVSM, SC, SM, Arjuna Awardee

11

 Lt General Mohan Ramdas

12

 Lt General YN Sharma

13

 Lt General Vinay Shankar

14

 Lt General Prakash Gokarn

15

 Lt General Vijay Oberoi, PVSM, AVSM, VSM

16

 Lt General MA Gurbaxani, PVSM, AVSM

17

 Lt General RK Nanavatty, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM

18

 Lt General R K Gaur, PVSM

19

 Lt General CA Barretto, PVSM

20

 Lt General ML Naidu, PVSM, AVSM, YSM

21

 Vice Admiral Madanjit Singh

22

 Vice Admiral DB Kapila, PVSM, AVSM, VSM

23

 Vice Admiral A Britto, PVSM, AVSM, VSM

24

 Air Marshal Vir Narain, PVSM

25

 Maj Gen A K Shukla

26

 Maj Gen PC Panjikar, VSM

27

 Maj General KM Bhimaya

28

 Maj General Jose Manavalan, AVSM

29

 Maj General Shiv Dev Singh

30

 Maj General Mohan Singh

31

 Maj General Harsha Kakar

32

 Maj General Rajendra Prakash, VSM

33

 Maj General GH Israni

34

 Maj General Anil Sawhny, AVSM

35

 Maj General IJS Dhillon

36

 Maj General Kshitin Pandya, AVSM

37

 Maj General TK Kaul, PVSM, AVSM, VSM

38

 Maj General ML Malik

39

 Maj General SG Pitre

40

 Maj General SG Vombatkere, VSM

41

 Rear Admiral Shankar Mathur

42

 Rear Admiral Sudhir Pillai, NM

43

 Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak

44

 Brig A. A Ramchandani

45

 Brig UPS Pathania

46

 Brig Vinod Raizada

47

 Brigadier VHM Prasad

48

 Commodore C Jayaraj

49

 Commodore Rajan Mathew, VSM

50

 Commodore R Rahmathullah

51

 Commodore G Kailath, AVSM, NM, VSM

52

 Commodore Dinabandhu Jena

53

 Commodore Jal Postwalla

54

 Commodore PC Gulati, NM

55

 Cmde MS Chahal

56

 Air Cmde Sanjay Sharma

57

 Col Bharat Haladi

58

 Col Sanjeev Choudhary

59

 Col Krishna Prasad N G

60

 Col Mukesh Trehan

61

 Col RP Suhag

62

 Col Pankaj Fotedar, VSM

63

 Col Vivek Mathur

64

 Col Arun Hariharan

65

 Col K N Singh

66

 Col DM Sharma

67

 Col Shantanu Majumdar,

68

 Col Gurpinder Singh

69

 Col Ramnik Khanna

70

 Col Abhay Prasad

71

 Col Abhi Chatterjee,

72

 Col Manmohan Singh

73

 Col. Rajiv Kanwar

74

 Col Bharat Kumar

75

 Col Jayadev P I

76

 Col. Sujit Dutta

77

 Col. Lal Kesavan

78

 Col. Melwyn D'Souza

79

 Col Sanjay Dilwaria

80

 Col. K S Kamboj

81

 Col Shashi Thoomas Kilo

82

 Col K Kataria, SM

83

 Col MK Keshwar

84

 Col Maniish D Kachhy

85

 Col. Aparjeet Nakai

86

 Col CMS Babu

87

 Col RS Singh

88

 Capt (IN) HPS Sodhi

89

 Capt (IN) Rakesh Kumar Prabhakar

90

 Captain (IN) S Prabhala, VSM

91

 Capt(IN) Sandeep Kapoor

92

 Group Captain Ashutosh Srivastav (Retd)

93

 Gp Capt Rajinder Abrol

94

 Gp Capt D. V. Shukla,

95

 Gp Capt Philips Jacob, VM

96

 Gp Capt Satvinder Singh

97

 Gp Capt Deepak Mundade

98

 Gp Capt MS Sadanand

99

 Lt col Arvind Kumar Singh,

100

 Lt Col MS Kanwal, VSM

101

 LtCol Sajan Moideen,

102

 Lt Col Muruganantham

103

 Lt Col Ved Prakash Sharma

104

 LtCol  R Pankaj

105

 Lt Col Shantanu Rishi

106

 Lt Col Sanjeev Kumar Gupta

107

 Lt Col SPS Panwar

108

 Lt Col Neeraj Sharma

109

 Lt Col Shantnu Rishi

110

 Lt. Col. Gagan Khanna, DE

111

 Lt Col Satish Chari

112

 Lt. Col Akash Sachan

113

 Lt. Col PP Singh

114

 Lt Col Sandeep Chandorkar

115

 Lt. Col. SS Nath

116

 Lt Col JS Patil

117

 Lt Col Amit P Mathur

118

 Lt Col Jagjit Singh Judge

119

 Lt Col RP Shankar

120

 Lt Col NM Saksena

121

 Lt Col Raghawendra Singh

122

 Lt Col Shamsher Manhas

123

 Lt Col DN Yadav

124

 Lt Col Janak Raj Vatsa

125

 Lt Col Rakesh Mehrotra

126

 Lt Col Rajeev Rattan Kotwal

127

 Cdr MCV Jose

128

 Cdr KC Mahesh Giri

129

 Cdr Sam T Samuel

130

 Cdr Joji Tom Mundakel

131

 Cdr S Manrai

132

 Cdr P Pattanath

133

 Cdr HS Dabas

134

 Cdr Soumya Datta

135

 Cdr SA Rawool

136

 Cdr Sandeep Kumar

137

 Cdr RK Srivastava

138

 Cdr Shailesh Jain

139

 Cdr Sati Taneja

140

 Wg Cdr Gopal Taneja

141

 Wg Cdr Sanjay Bishnoi

142

 Wg Cdr Nilesh Gandhi

143

 Wg Cdr Rajiv Gupta

144

 Wg Cdr Sudhir Kumar Virulkar

145

 Wg Cdr SK Chopra

146

 Wg Cdr Sanjay Nijai

147

 Wg Cdr Kuldeep Mathur

148

 Wg Cdr SK Nair

149

 Wg Cdr Prashant Karde

150

 Maj K J Singh

151

 Maj P Sirur

152

 Maj Priyadarshi Chowdhury, SC

153

 Sqn Ldr Narendra Prasad Uniyal

154

 Capt Sandeep Shekhawat

155

 S/ Lt. (IN) RC Jain

156

 Lt HS Ahlawat

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 09:02:20 IST

