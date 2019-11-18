Army team patrolling Siachen glacier struck by avalanche; rescue operations underway

A team of army personnel patrolling the Siachen glacier were struck by an avalanche on Monday, trapping some soldiers.

The avalanche struck the army position at Siachen glacier at 3.30 pm, burying some jawans under snow. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by the troops, reported ANI.

Sources told ANI that the avalanche hit a patrolling team consisting of eight army personnel. The team was patrolling the Northern Glacier in Siachen, located at an altitude of 18,000 feet when the incident occurred.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

