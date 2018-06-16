Army rifleman Aurangzeb killed by militants: Video shows terrorists interrogating jawan about past encounters

Srinagar: A video of army rifleman Aurangzeb, understood to have been shot moments before his killing, surfaced on Saturday in which he was seen being interrogated by the militants about encounters in which he had participated, officials said on Saturday.

Aurangzeb, who was in blue jeans and t-shirt was being asked by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants about his duties, posting and encounters in which he participated in a 1.15 minutes video probably shot in a forest area, they said.

The rifleman, who was the 'buddy' of a company commander, was abducted by militants at Kalampora in Pulwama on Friday morning when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.

His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 kilometres away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district.

He was shot in his head and neck, police said.

Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said.

At about 9 am, army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop Aurangzeb in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened.

Militants stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan.

Reacting to the development, former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another piece of terrible news to add to an already horrible day. May Aurangzeb rest in peace. Allah Jannat naseeb karay(sic)."

Later in the day, veteran journalist and 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.