Army officials destroy unexploded mortar shell in J&K's Poonch district; no collateral damage reported

Poonch: A team of Army officials destroyed unexploded mortar shell found in Balakote village in, Poonch district. Army in Poonch destroyed the unexploded mortar shell in Balakote village on Saturday evening.

Watch how the army defuses a Mortar that was fired from the Pakistani side in the Poonch sector to target civilians.

Reportedly, 120mm of mortar, fired by Pakistan Rangers were recovered by the villagers of Balakote. The unexploded bomb was found inside the village, in the proximity of the houses and local population residing in the village.

An Army official said that under great risk, the Army team dug out an unexploded live bomb from the village and destroyed it at a safe place.

The operation was undertaken swiftly by the disposal team, ensuring no loss of life and property or any collateral damage.