Army jawan's wife found dead at home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli; family accuses husband, in-laws

India Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 10:53:38 IST

Muzaffarnagar: An army jawan's wife was found hanging from the ceiling of their home under mysterious circumstances in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.
According to SHO Krishan Kumar, Shivani's family has accused her husband and her in-laws of killing her on Monday and then hanging her body to show it as a case of suicide. The incident happened in Manat village under Thana Bhawan police station area.

Representational image. AFP

The woman's father has alleged in his complaint that his daughter was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, Kumar said. He has alleged that her daughter was living with them for six months following disputes with her in-laws and had returned to her husband's house a few days ago.

The SHO said the army jawan is posted in Ladakh. The body has been sent for post-mortem. No arrest has been made so far.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 10:53 AM

