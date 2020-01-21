You are here:
Army jawan, SPO killed during encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

India Press Trust of India Jan 21, 2020 19:55:54 IST

Srinagar: An Army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The encounter broke out in the district's Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

SPO Shahbaz Ahmad was killed on the spot while the jawan was injured during the gunfight and succumbed to the injuries later, he said.

