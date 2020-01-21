Army jawan, SPO killed during encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: An Army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The encounter broke out in the district's Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

SPO Shahbaz Ahmad was killed on the spot while the jawan was injured during the gunfight and succumbed to the injuries later, he said.

