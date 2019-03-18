Army jawan killed, three others critically inured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An army jawan was killed and three others critically injured during fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district, reports News18. The firing began at 5.30 am and stopped at 7.15 am.

An Army soldier is killed and three others injured after Pakistani forces restored to firing in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani in Rajouri district along the LoC.@CNNnews18 — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) March 18, 2019

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot following the 14 February Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The latest firing comes only hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire at Rajouri around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Last Wednesday, another ceasefire violation was attempted by the neighbouring country in the Poonch sector of the state. Pakistani troops had earlier violated ceasefire along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri again on 9 March during which it initiated unprovoked violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms. Earlier, Pakistani Rangers had also initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Chakkan da Bagh crossing point where the LoC trade centre is located. #JammuAndKashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri district at about 0530 hours today by resorting to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively; firing stopped at 0715 hours. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

Four civilians, including three of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since 14 February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.