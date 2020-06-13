You are here:
Army chief MM Naravane says people in Jammu and Kashmir are fed up with militancy, credits locals for recent successes against terrorists

India Press Trust of India Jun 13, 2020 17:27:23 IST

Dehradun: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have had a lot of successes recently as people there are fed up with militancy and want normalcy to return to the Union territory.

File image of Army Chief General MM Naravane. PTI

"As far as Jammu and Kashmir or our western neighbour is concerned, we have had a lot of successes in the last one week or ten days. In the last 10-15 days alone more than 15 terrorists have been killed there,"Naravane told reporters on the sidelines of the IMA's passing out parade which he addressed as the reviewing officer.

"All this has been because of the close cooperation and coordination between all the security forces operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said a majority of the recent anti-terrorist operations were based on information provided by locals which is an indication that they are fed up with militancy and want normalcy to return to the valley.

"Most operations have been carried out on the basis of information provided by locals which goes to show they are also absolutely fed up with militancy and terrorism and want that the situation should return to normal," Naravane said.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 17:27:23 IST



