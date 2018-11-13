Army chief Bipin Rawat counsels 'radicalised' Kashmiri youths against becoming 'cannon fodder' for terror outfits

Pathankot: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Monday sought to counsel Kashmiri youths having the propensity to veer off to radical paths to see through the designs of terror outfits, which use them up as "cannon fodder" even before training them to fight.

Terming those hindering the security forces' anti-terror operations as "supporters of terrorists", and warning them of "stern actions", the Chief of Army Staff said the security forces are also acting against those involved in terror funding and aiding and abetting terrorism.

Talking of situation on borders, General Rawat said the infiltration was under control and the ceasefire violations by Pakistan army are being replied to befittingly. Terming the situation along the border and hinterland as "totally under control", the Army chief, however, noted that attempts are being made to revive terrorism in Jammu region.

Holding "misinformation and disinformation" campaigns responsible for the radicalisation of the youths in the Valley, the COAS called upon them to understand the terror outfits' designs. "The radicalisation is happening more because of the misinformation and disinformation campaigns. Youths are being fed up with wrong and incorrect information," General Rawat said in a reply to a question by PTI on the sidelines of a function to facilitate disabled soldiers here. "The youths are being recruited by militant outfits through disinformation. And then, they don't even have any training and get eliminated in a few days," he added.

Counselling the misguided youths to see through the designs of the militant outfits, the CAOS said, "If they (radicalised youth and militants) understand properly that they are being used as a cannon fodder, they will better shun violence and join mainstream." "And then there will be peace in valley. There will be jobs. Everything that we are looking for, will come that way," General Rawat added.

Urging media to discard misinformation campaigns, he said the media has a major role to play in it and they need to come out with factual information. "Let people know the truth. Every time, when an action takes place, they are looking for media support and if you (media) give them that support and mileage, it will embolden them and do more actions," he added.

Talking of those hindering anti-terror operations by security forces, General Rawat warned, "Whoever disrupts the security forces' operations, needs to be dealt with sternly." "Security forces conduct operations to neutralise those who are out to cause violence. But if some people out there prevent the security operations, stop them from eliminating militants and allow them to escape, they are simply the supporters of terrorists," said General Rawat.

He added that the action is being taken also against those, who are aiding and abetting terrorism in the Valley. "Some of them finance militants and some provide them with information. Where ever such information is given, we take action," he added. On infiltration, the Army chief said the security forces' resolve to stop infiltration from across the border was intact.

"We have been successful in stopping infiltration. Most of the terrorists operating are locals," he said, but added that the launch pads across the border are still active and they keep changing. "Their full efforts are focused on staging infiltration of militants into the state. As the winter is approaching, these infiltration attempts would increase. They would try to infiltrate but our troops are alert. They would foil the militants' infiltration bids and force them to return," General Rawat said.

Maintaining that the situation along the border and in the hinterland is "totally under control", General Rawat said the Army is replying befittingly to cease fire violations by the Pakistan army and "nothing that we have seen in the past, is been done now." Talking of bids of infiltration via International Border in Jammu, General Rawat said, "They are trying to stage infiltration via IB in Jammu. We are alert. Recently a security review meeting took place in Jammu. We will take action. We neutralised militants and did not allow them inside where they can cause damage."

Replying to a question on disruption of the ongoing poll process in Chhattishgarh by Naxals, he said that these people are trying to disrupt democratic processes by triggering violence. "But let us wait for the result to come. People will come out in large numbers. We are a proud democracy and believe in governance through democracy," he said. He said, "We want to ensure that the governance is carried through democratic process via grassroots level. "Panchayati institutions and others are being favoured by the government (in Jammu and Kashmir). But these people are forcefully preventing the people to come out and vote. Otherwise, they will vote in large numbers," he added.