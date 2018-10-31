Armed men fatally shoot two over argument in Varanasi mall, grievously injure two; police begin probe

Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured when unidentified armed men opened fire at a garment shop in JHV Mall in Varanasi.

"Two people have died in the incident, we are examining the CCTV footage and a thorough investigation will be done," ANI quoted a police personnel as saying.

The Times of India further reported that the injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The report also said that there was panic in the mall after the gunshots were heard. There were four assailants who opened fire indiscriminately in the mall.

According to India TV, eyewitnesses said that the firing took place due to an argument over a discount.

The report added that the mall has been evacuated and the police are going through the CCTV footage of the mall to nab the culprits.

Another report in Financial Express said that similar incidents have been reported at the mall earlier too.