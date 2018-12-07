You are here:
Armed Forces Flag Day: 'We can never express our gratitude enough towards our soldiers'; Twitter abounds in gratitude for military

India FP Staff Dec 07, 2018 11:20:29 IST

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on 7 December since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country. The day is significant as it reminds the nation of its obligation to look after the veterans, disabled soldiers, war widows and dependents of those who have sacrificed their lives for the safety, honour and integrity of the country.

A fund has been established by the government, the Armed forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), for the welfare of veterans, disabled soldiers, war widows and dependents of those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and also for the rehabilitation of the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) community. Seeking contributions to the aforesaid mentioned fund, a Ministry of Defence release said, "The aim of the campaign to generate awareness about the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’ and encourage people to contribute generously. Several cashless payment methods have been setup and made available. You can send your contributions via PayTM number ‘8800462175’ and UPI code: armedforcesflagdayfund@sbi – To contribute using Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking log on to ksb.gov.in/armed-forces-flag-day-fund.htm."

Many known names and organisations honoured the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country on Twitter.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the people to contribute towards the AFFD Fund, thanking the ones who have and are spreading the message.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to celebrate Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, is visiting Vijaynagar, one of the remotest circle in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar to meet retired soldiers and their families who are settled there.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to the heroes of Indian Armed Forces, honouring their "indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice". He also urged the people to contribute to the fund.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave her best wishes to the ones serving in the military, stating that the nation is indebted to their service.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal urged the people to pledge to honour the men and women in uniform and contribute to the AFFDF towards the well-being of their families.

The Indian Air Force and the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army also urged the people to contribute to the fund.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) paid tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the "safety, honour and integrity of the nation."

Badminton player Saina Nehwal uploaded a video honouring the sacrifice of the soldiers and asking the people to contribute to the fund.

Another shuttler PV Sindhu also expressed her gratitude to the soldiers through a video message.


Playback singer KS Chithra persuaded the people to contribute to the AFFDF and to wear the flag with pride.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal paid tribute to the soldiers, saluting the courage, valour and sacrifice of the brave soldiers who "valiantly guard our borders day and night, for the security of our nation and citizens."

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik remembered their selfless sacrifice of the soldiers for the motherland.

Banks also paid tribute to the soldiers urging them to contribute to the fund. ICICI bank asked people to "give something to those, who give everything to the nation."

SBI asked people to extend their support by wearing the flag and donating to the fund.

To celebrate the day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities across the country to observe 7 December as the Armed Forces Flag Day to commemorate the "supreme sacrifices" made by the country's soldiers during conflicts.


Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 11:20 AM

