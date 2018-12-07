Armed Forces Flag Day: 'We can never express our gratitude enough towards our soldiers'; Twitter abounds in gratitude for military

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on 7 December since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country. The day is significant as it reminds the nation of its obligation to look after the veterans, disabled soldiers, war widows and dependents of those who have sacrificed their lives for the safety, honour and integrity of the country.

A fund has been established by the government, the Armed forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), for the welfare of veterans, disabled soldiers, war widows and dependents of those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and also for the rehabilitation of the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) community. Seeking contributions to the aforesaid mentioned fund, a Ministry of Defence release said, "The aim of the campaign to generate awareness about the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’ and encourage people to contribute generously. Several cashless payment methods have been setup and made available. You can send your contributions via PayTM number ‘8800462175’ and UPI code: armedforcesflagdayfund@sbi – To contribute using Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking log on to ksb.gov.in/armed-forces-flag-day-fund.htm."

Many known names and organisations honoured the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country on Twitter.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the people to contribute towards the AFFD Fund, thanking the ones who have and are spreading the message.

We can never express our gratitude enough towards the sacrifices our soldiers make for India. However, we can honour their valour and martyrdom by celebrating the #ArmedForcesFlagDay today. Let us also contribute generously towards the AFFD fund. Visit https://t.co/2EASWvtDN6 pic.twitter.com/lxSyQH5orz — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) December 7, 2018

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to celebrate Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, is visiting Vijaynagar, one of the remotest circle in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar to meet retired soldiers and their families who are settled there.

On #ArmedForcesFlagDay leaving today for Vijaynagar - one of the remotest circle in Arunachal bordering Myanmar to meet our Armed Forces retired soldiers and their families who are settled there. @adgpi @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/PJBerNKSl9 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 7, 2018

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to the heroes of Indian Armed Forces, honouring their "indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice". He also urged the people to contribute to the fund.

Our armed forces are our pride. On #ArmedForcesFlagDay let us salute the sacrifices of our valiant forces by wearing the armed forces flag and contribute to armed forces flag day fund through https://t.co/MRSLPTNrXT or Paytm- 8800462175. pic.twitter.com/buRyDVF1hM — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 7, 2018

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave her best wishes to the ones serving in the military, stating that the nation is indebted to their service.

Today is Armed Forces Flag Day. My best wishes to all those who are serving in the Indian Armed Forces. The nation is indebted to them for their service. We must continue to work for the welfare of Indian Armed Forces personnel — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 7, 2018

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal urged the people to pledge to honour the men and women in uniform and contribute to the AFFDF towards the well-being of their families.

On Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the men in uniform who gallantly protect our borders & selflessly defend our Motherland. Let us pledge to honour their sacrifice and contribute towards the well-being of their families. Donate at https://t.co/6Flh0zKyZ0 pic.twitter.com/vDXSksEviv — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 7, 2018

The Indian Air Force and the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army also urged the people to contribute to the fund.

Since 1949,7th December is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the men in uniform.Let us all contribute to ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’.This fund is used for the welfare of the families of the martyrs and disabled soldiers.#ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/Q9pFIi6bG3 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 7, 2018

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) paid tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the "safety, honour and integrity of the nation."

On #ArmedForcesFlagDay #CISF salutes courage, valour & sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces and pays tribute to martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the safety, honour & integrity of the nation. pic.twitter.com/1V372jbFH9 — CISF@India (@CISFHQrs) December 7, 2018

Badminton player Saina Nehwal uploaded a video honouring the sacrifice of the soldiers and asking the people to contribute to the fund.

#ArmedForcesFlagDay ..... 7 th December 2018 .... Jai Hind 🇮🇳.. pic.twitter.com/NFJlRh594A — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2018

Another shuttler PV Sindhu also expressed her gratitude to the soldiers through a video message.



Playback singer KS Chithra persuaded the people to contribute to the AFFDF and to wear the flag with pride.

#ArmedForcesFlagDay is a thanks giving day by every Indian for our glorious armed forces. Message from the well renowned playback singer @KSChithra#ArmedForcesWeek2018 @SpokespersonMoD Donate to #AFFD fund at https://t.co/5HyGdoAn3g pic.twitter.com/mRADQQLSVo — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) December 6, 2018

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal paid tribute to the soldiers, saluting the courage, valour and sacrifice of the brave soldiers who "valiantly guard our borders day and night, for the security of our nation and citizens."

On #ArmedForcesFlagDay I salute the courage, valour & sacrifice of our brave soldiers who valiantly guard our borders day and night, for the security of our nation and citizens. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/VyhaINWQg2 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 7, 2018

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik remembered their selfless sacrifice of the soldiers for the motherland.

Salute to all martyrs and the men in uniform on #ArmedForcesFlagDay, who valiantly guard our borders to safeguard the country's honor. Remembering their selfless sacrifice for the motherland to ensure that we live our lives in freedom and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/SkwmC2cYkk — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 7, 2018

Banks also paid tribute to the soldiers urging them to contribute to the fund. ICICI bank asked people to "give something to those, who give everything to the nation."

As the country observes the #ArmedForcesFlagDay today, here’s our chance to do our bit in supporting the heroes who guard our tomorrow. To contribute to the #AFFD fund, visit: https://t.co/wlVmksjrmQ @KSBSectt @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/7B4noZmZ9N — ICICI Bank (@ICICIBank) December 7, 2018

SBI asked people to extend their support by wearing the flag and donating to the fund.

They sacrifice their lives, without a second thought, to protect us. Extend your support by wearing the flag and donating to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund to help the disabled ex-servicemen and the martyrs’ families. Donate through BHIM SBI Pay: https://t.co/1ho06MbWn9 pic.twitter.com/cVmiaak6Dr — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 7, 2018

To celebrate the day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities across the country to observe 7 December as the Armed Forces Flag Day to commemorate the "supreme sacrifices" made by the country's soldiers during conflicts.