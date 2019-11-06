AQI in Delhi and NCR: After breaching 'severe' mark, air quality in region improves but remains 'very poor'; IMD predicts light shower on Thursday

After an extended bout of hazardous levels of pollution, the toxic blanket that literally formed a canopy over Delhi appeared to be lifting off because of high-speed winds, improving the air quality to “very poor” for the National Capital and its adjoining areas on Wednesday.

Despite the decrease in pollutants in the air, a layer of thick smog, however, continues to cover the sky near the major junction of Delhi. At India Gate, where the air quality remains in the 'Unhealthy' category this morning, the visibility was poor creating problems for the joggers and the commuters.

Delhi: A layer of smog continues to cover the sky in the national capital. Visuals from the area around India Gate where the air quality remains in 'Unhealthy' category this morning. pic.twitter.com/emYn5UOc2g — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

Considering the alarming levels of pollution, Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) re-implemented the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from 4 November. On the third day of the scheme today, the AQI level in the morning was recorded as 276 or 'poor' according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per Indian Express, the IMD predicted that on Thursday light shower due to westerly disturbances can be expected as rain clouds are being seen around Delhi. These rains can likely help wash away the pollutants in the air for and Delhi and surrounding areas.

As of 1:00 pm, the AQI of these areas were recorded as:

Locality AQI Anand Vihar, Delhi 193 Lodhi Road, Delhi 159 Vasundhara, Ghaziabad 330 NISE, Gurugram 168 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 169 Sector 125, Noida 230 Sector 62, Noida 168 Punjabi Bagh, Delhi 184 Mandir Marg, Delhi 179 RK Puram, Delhi 161

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

As per India Today, the AQI for Delhi this year was better than that of 2018. Between 2018 and 2019, the number of good days went up from 0 to 2, satisfactory’ days (AQI 51-100) rose from 53 to 57 and the number of days with moderate’ AQI (101-200) rose from 103 to 118. Thus the number of days with good to moderate air quality rose by 21 days.

This year, right after Diwali, Delhi and NCR witnessed one of the worst air quality of this season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 345, the worst this season, at 10.30 am on Monday. It was 337 at 4 pm on Sunday. Delhi's air quality was, however, better than towns of Ghaziabad (375), Greater Noida (356), Gurgaon (352) and Noida (375), according to CPCB data

Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi NCR witnessed light rain on the same day which failed to wash away the pollutants. On the contrary, these rains increased the humidity levels that resulted in the formation of shallow fog.

(With inputs from ANI)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.