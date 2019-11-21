You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AQI at Delhi's Rohini, Anand Vihar, Bawana enters 'severe' zone; calm winds, high humidity led to accumulation of pollutants, says IMD

India Press Trust of India Nov 21, 2019 12:15:16 IST

  • Air quality in many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region turned severe on Thursday due to calm winds and high humidity

  • The overall air quality index in the national capital was 356 at 9.30 am on Thursday

  • Senior IMD scientist said the air quality is expected to remain severe on Thursday and Friday

New Delhi: Air quality in many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region turned severe on Thursday due to calm winds and high humidity. The overall air quality index in the national capital was 356 at 9.30 am on Thursday.

AQI at Delhis Rohini, Anand Vihar, Bawana enters severe zone; calm winds, high humidity led to accumulation of pollutants, says IMD

Representational image. AP

The AQI at Rohini (411), Anand Vihar (411) and Bawana (404) entered the severe zone in the morning. According to the India Meteorological Department, very low wind speed and high humidity due to a shallow fog in the morning led to accumulation of pollutants.

A senior IMD scientist said the air quality is expected to remain severe on Thursday and Friday. According to the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting body, SAFAR, relief is expected only on Saturday with an increase in wind speed which will disperse pollutants faster.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year. The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 89 percent.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 12:15:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores