India

AQ Khan, 'father' of Pakistan's nuclear programme, passes away at 85

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan also condoled Khan's death, stating that he will be buried in Faisal Mosque in Islamabad as per his wishes.

FP Staff October 10, 2021 11:59:08 IST
AQ Khan, 'father' of Pakistan's nuclear programme, passes away at 85

File image of AQ Khan. Twitter @AniqaNisar

AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85.

Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.

Geo News reported that he was brought to the hospital early in the morning after he faced difficulty in breathing.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his death and called it a "great loss".

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan also condoled Khan's death, stating that he will be buried in Faisal Mosque in Islamabad as per his wishes.

President Arif Alvi also remembered the ideologue in a tweet.

Updated Date: October 10, 2021 12:02:01 IST

TAGS:

also read

War not a solution to Indo-Pak problems, says Pakistan envoy Basit
World

War not a solution to Indo-Pak problems, says Pakistan envoy Basit

War is not a solution to problems between India and Pakistan and only "foolish" people would consider such an option, Pakistan High Commissioner BS Basit said on Monday, two days after Pakistani nuclear scientist AQ Khan said his country has the capability to hit New Delhi in five minutes.

Why the Pakistan-China-North Korea nexus is dangerous to India and the rest of Asia
World

Why the Pakistan-China-North Korea nexus is dangerous to India and the rest of Asia

The happenings in Kashmir in South Asia and the fragile peace on the other end of Asia may not be interlinked, but the principal actors in destabilising the global peace in these two regions are all close allies: Pakistan, China and North Korea

Pakistan has around 130 nuclear warheads to deter an attack from India, claims US report
World

Pakistan has around 130 nuclear warheads to deter an attack from India, claims US report

Pakistan's nuclear warheads which are estimated to be between 110-130 are aimed at deterring India from taking military action against it, a latest Congressional report has said.