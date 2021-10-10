AQ Khan, 'father' of Pakistan's nuclear programme, passes away at 85
AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85.
Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.
Geo News reported that he was brought to the hospital early in the morning after he faced difficulty in breathing.
Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his death and called it a "great loss".
"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said.
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan also condoled Khan's death, stating that he will be buried in Faisal Mosque in Islamabad as per his wishes.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2021
President Arif Alvi also remembered the ideologue in a tweet.
انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. Had known him personally since 1982.
He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard. May Allah bless him.
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 10, 2021
