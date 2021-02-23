APSET 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test results released at apset.net.in

According to the official notification, six percent of the candidates who appear in all three papers will be declared qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor/ Lecturer

The Andhra University Visakhapatnam has announced the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) result on its official website -- apset.net.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results from the website.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam conducted the APSET examination 20 December, on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The examination was conducted on 30 subjects approved by UGC New Delhi. The report added that a total of 26,527 candidates had appeared for the examination.

According to the official notification, six percent of the candidates who appear in all three papers will be declared qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor/ Lecturer. These six percent candidates would be distributed among various categories as per the reservation policy of the concerned state government.

As per the notification, candidates have to secure at least 40 percent aggregate marks for General category and at least 35 percent aggregate marks if they belong to reserved categories, to be declared qualified for step 1 stage for eligibility for Assistant Professor/ Lecturer.

Here's how to check APSET result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates must visit official website apset.net.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on link APSET score and log in using credentials.

Step 3: The results will appear and candidates need to take a print out.

According to a report by The Indian Express, category wise reservation shall be as per Andhra Pradesh reservation policy. The percentage allocation of reservations as BC-A (7 percent), BC-B (10 percent),BC-C (1 percent), BC-D (7 percent), BC-E (4 percent), SC (15 percent), ST (6 percent).