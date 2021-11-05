According to an official notice, APSC will soon notify the date for filling the application form for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results for Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website http://apsc.nic.in/ to check their results.

Procedure to check prelims results is as follows:

- Go to the official website, http://apsc.nic.in/

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020

- Within a few seconds, the result will appear in pdf format. Check your scorecard

- If needed, download the file and keep a hard copy too for future use

Direct link to the CCE prelim result is here - http://apsc.nic.in/misc_2021/CC_Prelims_Examination_2020_results_05-11-2021.pdf

The results have been released as per the serial order of the qualified candidates.

According to an official notice, APSC will soon notify the date for filling the application form for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020. Candidates who have qualified the prelims round will now be eligible to appear for the Mains.

Once a candidate qualifies the main examination, he/she will be selected to appear for the interview. For the main examination, there will be a total of 8 papers. Paper 1 to 6 will be compulsory whereas Paper 7 and 8 will be of the optional subject Paper 1 and optional subject Paper 2.

The three-hour-long Paper 1 will carry 250 marks. Paper 2 to Paper 6 will be of 3 hours each and carry a total of 250 marks each. The questions will be related to general studies for Paper 2 to 6. While Paper 7 and 8 will be of 250 marks each with a duration of three hours.

The total marks from Paper 1 to 8 are 2,000 while the interview will be of 275 marks.

Those who qualify the written along with the interview will be recruited for the service/post of Assam Civil Service (Jr Grade), Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise, Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, and others.

Recruitments for as many as 331 posts will be carried out through this exam.

The Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam was conducted on 12 September, 2020.