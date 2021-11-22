The Commission aims to fill 19 posts of assistant engineer (electrical) in the public works (building & NH) department through this recruitment drive

The answer key of the assistant engineer (electrical) exam has been released by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on its official website. The answer keys of both General Studies and Electrical Engineering papers have been released by the Commission.

Candidates can check the APSCE AE answer key and download the claim format from the official website of the Commission at apsc.nic.in.

Here’s how candidates can challenge the APSC AE answer key:

Visit the official website of the Commission at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the option for answer keys

Select the link for APSC AE "Public Works (Building & NH) Department (Advt. No. 11/2020, dated December 4, 2020)" that is given on the main page

The APSC AE answer key will be displayed on your screen

Raise objection to answer key, if any

Follow the instruction and submit the objections

Save and download a copy of the APSC AE challenge raised for future use

Direct link for APSC answer key General Studies

Direct link for APSC answer key Electrical Engineering.

Candidates must note that they can challenge the APSC AE answer keys till 26 November. No objection to the answer key will be entertained by the Assam Public Service Commission after the given date.

As per the Commission, applicants need to visit the APSC website and download the claim format, and if they find any answer to be incorrect, they can raise objections by submitting the correct answers as per their opinion, along with supporting documents to substantiate the claim. The claim can be sent by email aspcanskeyclaim@gmail.com only, as per the notice.

The APSCE AE was held by the Commission on 14 November. The APSC conducted the exam in an OMR-based mode. The Commission plans to fill 19 posts of assistant engineer (electrical) in the public works (building & NH) department through this recruitment drive. The online application was invited in December 2020 and January 2021.