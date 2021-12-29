APPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 Executive Officer posts from 30 Dec; check details here

Candidates are allowed to submit the forms till 19 January. The last date to pay the application fee is 18 January

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced that it will accept the online applications for recruitment to Executive Officer Grade-III posts from 30 December. Interested candidates can visit the website - psc.ap.gov.in and apply for the 60 vacancies.

The Commission has stated that applicants who profess Hindu religion are eligible to apply for the Executive Officer Grade-III posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Aspirants must have Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Indian university. The applicant must be an Indian citizen of "sound health, active habits and free from any bodily defect or infirmity rendering him unfit for such service", according to the recruitment notice.

Age limit:

Applicants who are between the ages of 18 years and 42 years as on 1 July, 2021, can apply for the Executive Officer posts. The APPSC has allowed upper age relaxation for Reserved category candidates for the Executive Officer Grade-III posts.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs 80 as the examination fee and Rs 250 as the application processing fee. It is to be noted that applicants belonging to the Reserved category are exempted from exam fee payment. The payment has to be made using debit card/credit card/bank payment only.

For more details in regards to the eligibility criteria candidates are advised to read the official notice. The applicants will be selected on the basis of a screening test and written exam.

Check the APPSC official notice here.

With this recruitment drive, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is planning to fill a total of 60 Executive Officer Grade-III posts (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) in AP Endowments Sub-Service.

The pay scale of the Executive Officers would be Rs 16,400 to 49,870, as per the notice.