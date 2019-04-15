APPSC Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2019 to be released today, candidates can check psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is expected to release the APPSC Group 3 hall ticket for the recruitment of Panchayat Secretary today (15 April, 2019). The board will release the admit card on its official website: psc.ap.gov.in

Candidates who have registered for the screening test of APPSC Panchayat Secretary 2019 will be able to download the admit card from the site after entering their candidate ID/reference ID and date of birth.

According to a report in The Times of India, the screening test for recruitment for the post of APPSC Panchayat Secretary will be held on 21 April,2019 . The main examinations for the same are scheduled to be conducted on 2 August, 2019.

Steps to download the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Hall Ticket 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website : psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card /Hall ticket for APPSC Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Hall Ticket 2019'

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter candidate ID/reference ID and date of birth and click 'Submit' to proceed.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a print of your admit card for future use.

The hall ticket can be downloaded till the day of examination. APPSC Panchayat Secretary hall ticket will carry details like registration number, details of exam centre, date and time of exam, father’s name, date of birth, name, date, time of the exam, gender, community, qualification and details of exam centre. Candidates must ensure that all the details furnished in the admit card are correct.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts APPSC Panchayat Secretary exam to recruit Panchayat Secretary (Grade IV) in Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service.

