APPSC Mains: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission postpones May exams due to COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the main examinations for various gazetted and non-gazetted posts due to COVID-19 lockdown.

APPSC in its notice has said that the new dates for the exams that were scheduled in May will be announced later.

“It is hereby informed that the main examinations (online) for various categories of gazetted and non-gazetted posts scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 13 and May 18 to May 20 respectively are now postponed due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 and the fresh dates will be announced later,” the notification read.

The above recruitments to fill 53 vacant positions were announced by APPSC on 21 February 2019.

The nationwide lockdown to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country has been extended till 3 May.

India, so far, has reported more than 14,300 positive cases of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed 480 lives in the country. Of these, Andhra Pradesh has over 570 cases and the state has reported 14 deaths.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.