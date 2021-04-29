After qualifying for the written exam, candidates will be called for an oral test

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Group 1 Mains Result 2018 on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, can check their results on psc.ap.gov.in. The exam was held from 14 to 20 December last year in at least 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants can follow these steps to check the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ section and wait for a new page to open

Step 3: ‘APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018’ link will appear on the screen. Click on it

Step 4: Within a few minutes, a PDF File will open

Step 5: Check the result and download the page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for further need or reference (if required)

Here’s the direct link

Selection process

After qualifying for the written exam, candidates will be called for an oral test. Following this, an interview will be held from 14 June onwards. Currently, the correct date and schedule have not been announced. It will be released by the commission in the coming weeks.

Also, applicants who qualify for the oral test round are requested to produce the following original certificates or documents on the day of the interview:

- Proof of age relaxation

- Qualifications

- Study certificate

- Residency Certificate or Local Status Certificate and others

In case, if any candidate fails to show any of them on the date required, they will not be treated as eligible. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official site for more related details and updates.