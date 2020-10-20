APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2020 released on psc.ap.gov.in; here's how to download

The exam will be conducted between 2 and 13 November in 13 districts, including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Hyderabad

APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2020 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in. The Main Written Exam (Conventional Type) for Group 1 posts is being conducted for the candidates who have qualified the Prelims examination.

According to a report by Times Now, the exam will be conducted between 2 and 13 November in 13 districts, including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Hyderabad.

The total duration of the exam will three hours - from 10 am to 1 pm.

The Commission has taken all the preventive measures to ensure smooth conduct of the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All the health guidelines issued by the government will be followed by the Commission.

Candidates will be allowed to carry their own face mask, hand sanitiser, transparent water bottle.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the questions will be both in English and Telugu versions. Candidates may answer in English, Telugu or Urdu languages except qualifying papers chosen by the students.

Examinees will be given tab (electronic gadget) to answer the test. After the completion of the exam, students will have to return the device to the invigilator. There will be a total of five papers in the exam.

Those who qualify the exam will be called for interview round.

Steps to download APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2020:

Step 1: Log on to APPSC official website - psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Hall Tickets for Group-I services - Notification No: 27/2018 - are available for download."

Step 3: On a new page, enter your user ID, password, and the captcha code as displayed.

Step 4: The APSSC exam admit card will be displayed on the page. Take a printout of the hall ticket.

Here is the direct link to download APPSC Group 1 Hall ticket 2020 admit card: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(dyhjwjbyukzgxs55ktl3nttd))/UI/CandidateLoginPages/LoginNew.aspx