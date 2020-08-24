APPSC departmental tests postponed till further notice; new dates to be announced soon

The APPSC department test, including Objective and Conventional papers, was scheduled to be conducted between 25 August and 1 September.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the date for departmental test till further notice. According to a report by The Times of India, the APPSC Departmental Test, May 2020 session exam (objective and conventional papers) was scheduled to be conducted between 25 August and 1 September.

The examination has been postponed on the suggestions made by the public representatives and due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. As many as 1,72,703 aspirants were to appear for the exam that was to be held across 117 venues. As per the report, the Commission has also requested the state transport department, APSRTC, to run buses to and from all districts to provide candidates with a trouble free transport.

The commission is yet to announce the new dates of the examination. As per the report, it is expected to declare the revised schedule by the end of this month or early next month.

All the exams will be of objective type, except for the Language and Survey Settlement tests which will be of conventional type.

A report by The Indian Express said that as per the official notification, the decision to defer the exam has been taken on the request of a "large number of candidates".

To qualify the exam, candidates will have to secure 40 percent for OCs (other categories), 35 percent for BCs (Backward classes), and 30 percent for SCs, STs, and PHs.

Those who clear the main exam will be called for an interview after which the list of the final selection will be released.