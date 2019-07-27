Applying for learner's licence online: Govt has made application process for driving licence simpler through website

Driving licence is a mandatory requirement for driving any kind of motor vehicle in India. As per rules, a person has to get a learner’s licence to be eligible to get a driving licence. After expiry of 30 days since getting the learner's licence, the applicant has to apply for driving licence.

A driving licence is a necessary document which can be submitted as a government identity proof for various other purposes, such as getting an Aadhaar card and passport.

Though the issuing of driving licence is a state subject, the Government of India has made getting it easier. An online option for the application process has been made available through a government website.

To apply for a learner’s licence online, the applicant has to visit the Sarathi website of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and has to go through four stages to apply. The four stages of application are as follows:

Filling up applicant details

In this stage, the applicant has to click the ‘Apply Online’ option in the Sarathi website, which will show a drop down menu with a number of options to select from. The first option in the menu is ‘New License’. After clicking it, the applicant is taken to a page which shows all the five stages of application. Clicking the 'continue' option in this page would lead the applicant to a page in which he or she would have to mention the criteria to which he or she belongs. In this case, the applicant has to choose the criteria ‘applicant does not hold driving/learner licence’ option and then click the 'submit' button.

In the next step of application, a form mentioning the personal details of the applicant has to be filled online. The form also has an option which asks about the kind of licence that is being applied for. The applicant can choose from among a number of options and apply for multiple types of licences at the same time online. The applicant would be provided with an application number after the form is filled up and submitted online.

Uploading documents

In this stage, the applicant has to fill up the application number and date of birth of the applicant. The required documents which are to be uploaded in this stage of application of the learner’s licence are:

— Physical fitness declaration (form 1)

— Medical certificate (form 1-A)

— Proof of address: Any one of the following can be submitted:

1. Passport

2. Ration card

3. Life insurance policy

4. Voter's identity card

5. Affidavit sworn before a public notary or a judicial magistrate

6. Aadhaar card

— Proof of age: Any of the following can be submitted towards proof of age:

1. Passport

2. Voter's identity card

3. Birth certificate

4. School matriculation certificate

5. Life insurance policy

6. Affidavit sworn before a public notary or magistrate

Uploading photo and signature

In this stage, the applicant has to upload his or her photo and signature in the application. For this, he or she has to visit the ‘Upload Photo and Signature’ section of the website. In this section, he or she will be asked his or her application number again along with the name of the concerned Road Transport Authority to which the application would be forwarded.

Test slot booking

The applicant has to book slots for the driving test in this stage. The applicant has to provide the application number and date of birth, after which he or she will be sent a verification code. After filling the segment 'Verification Code', the applicant has to click the 'submit' option, which will lead to the test slot booking procedure.

Payment

In this option, the applicant has to pay the application fees by first selecting 'application fee' under e-payment menu. The applicant needs to enter application number and date of birth in the corresponding menu. Click the 'click here to calculate fee option', select bank or gateway from the drop down menu, enter generated code in the corresponding field and click on 'pay now' button.

The applicant will have to visit the concerned authorities as per test booking slot, after which the learner's licence will be provided.