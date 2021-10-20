Apple launches ‘cleaning cloth’ worth Rs 1,900, leaves social media in splits

According to the company, the ‘polishing cloth’ is made of nonabrasive materials and can clean any Apple display. Additionally, the micro fibre cloth also has an Apple stamp printed on it

Multinational tech giant Apple is known to make its products the most desirable ones available, with a range of high-performing applications. Be it any product, the iPhone makers have achieved instant success. Because of its innovation and style, Apple products are expensive and have also gained rapid success so far.

But before Apple can launch any new product, people across the world are eager to know about its features and price. This time too, a product of Apple is making headlines, attracting major attention on social media.

The tech giant has launched a ‘polishing cloth’ to clean its devices. To everyone’s surprise, the cloth is priced at Rs 1,900 in India. Moreover, Apple is also giving its customers the option to pay for the cloth in monthly installments of Rs 224.

According to the company, the ‘polishing cloth’ is made of nonabrasive materials and can clean any Apple display. Additionally, the micro fibre cloth also has an Apple stamp printed on it.

Furthermore, Apple has listed out its ‘safety and compatibility’ with a range of products where the cloth is well-suited with a number of Apple products, including iPads, iPhones and MacBooks along with Watches and iPod models.

Since the release of this product, people are shocked and unable to comprehend how the particular cloth is more special than other such similar cloth. Soon after its launch, social media users reacted to it and posted their views on the same. There were few who were honestly surprised while others responded to it in a humorous manner.

"Apple has the audacity to sell a piece of cloth for $19," wrote one user on Twitter while many people were left shocked at the price of the item.

On the same note there was GIF reaction to the price in the comment section of another article.

Some joked that they were waiting for the reviews of the company's cleaning cloth. Some people said that this cloth was the only thing they wanted for Christmas this year. Other social media users posted hilarious memes over the company's announcement of its special cleaning cloth.\ Here are some other reactions to Apple's polishing cloth: A man was stunned that Apple ran compatibility for a piece of cloth.

Hold up! Did @Apple really just add a compatibility list for the cleaning cloth? pic.twitter.com/XwT3PrrLkz — Kyle Reddoch (@WinPhanKyle) October 18, 2021

A person expressed that he was not surprised that an Apple cloth was on EMI, exclaiming that these are just "Apple things".

Buying a cleaning cloth on EMI @Apple

Just Apple Things!! pic.twitter.com/XBRX0pVt0K — Oxygen (@WhateverVishal) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, Apple's polishing cloth has already become the highest-margin physical product. Moreover, the company states that the polishing cloth is already in short supply and requires three to four weeks to ship across the world.