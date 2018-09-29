Apple executive Vivek Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow: SP leaders, activists meet kin, seek justice

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leaders and social activists met the kin of a tech company executive who was shot dead on early Saturday morning by a policeman and sought justice for the bereaved family.

According to police, Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood. Two constables were arrested after an FIR was lodged on basis of a complaint by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him.

SP leader and former minister Ravidas Malhotra visited Tiwari's residence on Saturday evening to pay condolences and demanded justice for the family.

Social activists and neighbours of the victim also came out in protest and held candles as they and sat with the family members after Tiwari's body was brought home after post-mortem.

Tiwari's wife has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding CBI inquiry into the incident, a job in the police force and compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the two police constables, arrested in connection with the incident, were produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Gyanendra Tripathi at his residence this evening, police said, adding the two accused were remanded in judicial custody till 11 October.