India

APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Politicians, sportspersons pay tributes to India's 'Missile Man'

Ahead of his death anniversary, a railway coaching depot in Karnataka installed a bust of the former president of the country

FP Trending July 27, 2021 17:01:08 IST
File image of APJ Abdul Kalam. PTI

India's former president APJ Abdul Kalam passed away at the age of 83 on 27 July, 2015 while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong.

Ahead of his death anniversary, a railway coaching depot in Karnataka installed a bust of the former president of the country. Passengers who travel from Yesvantpur railway station in Bengaluru towards Tumakuru will be able to see the bust. The bust weighs 800 kilograms as discarded materials like bolts, wires and nuts have been used in its preparation. It is 7.8 feet in height and around only Rs 3,000 was spent in painting the bust which has been made from scrap materials.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared an artwork that he created on the Puri Beach, where he created Kalam's face in sand along with the Indian flag.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauded Kalam’s contribution in strengthening India’s space and defence capabilities. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of himself with Kalam, which also has veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared a picture of himself with Kalam and paid tributes to the Bharat Ratna recipient on his death anniversary. Sonowal said that Kalam inspired him and millions of others through his ideas and thoughts. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted a photo of the Missile Man and called him “a statesman and a great teacher.”

Union ministers, leaders across political parties and sportspersons have also paid tributes to Kalam.

Updated Date: July 27, 2021 17:01:08 IST

