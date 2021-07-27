Ahead of his death anniversary, a railway coaching depot in Karnataka installed a bust of the former president of the country

India's former president APJ Abdul Kalam passed away at the age of 83 on 27 July, 2015 while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong.

Ahead of his death anniversary, a railway coaching depot in Karnataka installed a bust of the former president of the country. Passengers who travel from Yesvantpur railway station in Bengaluru towards Tumakuru will be able to see the bust. The bust weighs 800 kilograms as discarded materials like bolts, wires and nuts have been used in its preparation. It is 7.8 feet in height and around only Rs 3,000 was spent in painting the bust which has been made from scrap materials.

The most creative tribute to the Missile Man & former President of India, Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam by Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR. The 7.8 ft high & 800 kg heavy structure is fabricated entirely of scrap materials like Bolts,Nuts,Wire Ropes,Soap Containers & Damper pieces. pic.twitter.com/q0NoGQ2GVY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 22, 2021

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared an artwork that he created on the Puri Beach, where he created Kalam's face in sand along with the Indian flag.

Tributes to Common/Missile man; Students’ icon; People’s President BharatRatna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniv. I am Sharing One of My SandArt at Puribeach pic.twitter.com/qBdryuvCaA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 27, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauded Kalam’s contribution in strengthening India’s space and defence capabilities. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of himself with Kalam, which also has veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

My humble tributes to former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his Punya Tithi today. He was a distinguished scientist, a visionary statesman & above all a great human being. His stellar contribution strengthened our defence & space capabilities. #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/KKDNywVRii — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 27, 2021

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared a picture of himself with Kalam and paid tributes to the Bharat Ratna recipient on his death anniversary. Sonowal said that Kalam inspired him and millions of others through his ideas and thoughts. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted a photo of the Missile Man and called him “a statesman and a great teacher.”

Tributes to former President of India, Bharat Ratna, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. A great scientist and statesman, he inspired me and millions across the nation with his thoughts and ideas. #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/KKixQDJuVf — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 27, 2021

Tribute to the people’s President and the #MissileManOfIndia, Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. A statesman, a great teacher, Dr. Kalam left an indelible mark in the field of science & in public life. His ideals & values will remain an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/w6Urdnw3KC — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 27, 2021

Union ministers, leaders across political parties and sportspersons have also paid tributes to Kalam.

देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति,'मिसाइलमैन' के नाम से विख्यात महान वैज्ञानिक, युवाओं के प्रेरणा स्रोत, भारत को परमाणु शक्ति संपन्न बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले भारत रत्न डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी की पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 27, 2021

This day six years ago, we not only bid adieu to the Missile Man of India, but also an inspirational visionary, former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He has left behind generations of inspired Indians who are following his footsteps in boosting India's scientific advancement. pic.twitter.com/YDJ5F7bfPn — Congress (@INCIndia) July 27, 2021

I join the nation in paying my tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary. His immense contribution to space technology & defence paved the way for our country to be recognised as a global superpower. We are all indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/U6GE58bWmR — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 27, 2021

Remembering former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.

May his wisdom, perseverance and kindness inspire us through our lives. pic.twitter.com/XeE1YhKbpv — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 27, 2021

My tribute to the former President of our country, The Missile Man of India, Bharat Ratna & our inspiration Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on his death anniversary! 💐#APJAbdulKalam #MissileManOfIndia pic.twitter.com/NlQ9bWjQdD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 27, 2021