APEAMCET 2018 admit cards to be released shortly: Download your hall ticket from sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) 2018 shortly on Wednesday, according to reports.

The admit cards will be available on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. According to Times Now, the hall tickets will be available for download from 3 pm onwards.

According to The Times of India , candidates can download their admit card till the date of the examination. The exam for various courses of the EAMCET will be conducted from 22 to 26 April, 2018.

Students will require their registration number and date of birth to download the APEAMCET admit card 2018. It is compulsory to display the admit card whenever it is asked for on the day of the examination.

Follow these steps to download the admit card: