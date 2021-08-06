live

AP SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: BSEAP to release scorecards today at 5 pm; check steps to download here

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board result to be declared the Manabadi AP SSC on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

FP Staff August 06, 2021 11:07:09 IST
AP SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: BSEAP to release scorecards today at 5 pm; check steps to download here

AP SSC Results 2021, Andhra Pradesh 10th Result how to check here

AP SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Date and Time of result

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Result 2021 on August 6, 2021 at 5 pm at a press conference by the board. The presser will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada. The results will also be available online.

AP Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 result at 5:00 pm today, 6 August. Soon after the announcement, the registered candidates can check their marks by visiting the official website of the board, https://bse.ap.gov.in/.

State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh is expected to declare the results for the students at a press conference. Other than the official website, candidates can access their scorecards on many other private websites including bse.ap.gov.in, results20.bseap.org, and bseap.org.

This year over 5.38 lakh students are waiting for their results.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their SSC Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website, https://bse.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Student Services’ that is available on the home page

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to click on the ‘AP SSC result 2021’ link

Step 4: To avail the results, enter the roll number and other details in the mentioned field

Step 5: After providing all details, click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Within seconds, the scorecard will appear on the page. Candidates can save and download the Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future reference or need

Due to the pandemic, the state government had cancelled the Class 10 exams. So, this year, the SSC results will be declared on the basis of evaluation criteria set by the board.

As per the new and alternative method, the marks obtained by students in the Class 10 examinations held at the respective school level will be considered.

Soon after the Supreme Court took a serious decision on the indecisiveness of the exams in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams.

Following this, the education minister informed them that they have decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to the 31 July deadline set by the Apex Court for completing the process.

Updated Date: August 06, 2021 11:07:09 IST

