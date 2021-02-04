AP SSC 2021 timetable released at bse.ap.gov.in; exam to be held from 7 to 14 June

SSC Public Examinations, June 2021 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has formally released the AP SSC Exam 2021 Time Table. The SSC Board has released the examination time table for Academic, OSSC and Vocational Candidate - regular and private. All academic course subject/papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh formally announced the AP SSC Exam 2021 dates and while announcing it, noted that the exams will be held for seven papers, of which three are language papers, two are group subjects and two are science. He also noted that all papers except for Science will be 100 marks each.

According to Suresh, owing to the pandemic and lockdown measures, the state government has reduced school syllabus by 35 percent and the same would be followed for the SSC Board Examinations.

The class 10 exams would begin on 7 June and end on 14 June. All exams will be conducted from 9.35 am to 12.45 pm as per the schedule.

As per the official notification, First Language (Group A) and First language Paper-I (Composite Course) will be held on 7 June, while the Second Language paper will be held on 8 June. On 9 June, the English language exam will be held, while 10, 11 and 12 June will see Mathematics, Physical Science and Biological Science paper respectively.

On 14 June, the Social Studies paper will be held, while 15 June will see First Language Paper II and OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian). On 16 June, OSS Main language Paper II and SSC Vocation Course papers will be held.

As per the official notification, SSC Public Examinations, June 2021 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday.