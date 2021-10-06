The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh, has put out the results of its entrance exam, the RGUKT Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021.

Steps to view RGUKT CET 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at https://www.rgukt.in/

― Click on the link for the RGUKT CET 2021 result that is available on the home page

― Enter your RGUKT hall ticket number, answer the security question and press submit

― The RGUKT CET score and rank card will be available on the screen

― Check the results and download a copy of the rank card for the future

The RGUKT CET 2021 results have been published in the form of marks cum rank cards. As per an official statement, the scorecard has been published “in terms of grade by subject and Grade Point Average (GPA), averaging for the three subjects following the rules of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh”.

A total of 75,283 students applied for the RGUKT CET 2021, with the exam being held on 26 September. The exam was held in offline mode from 11 am to 1 pm at 467 centres across Andhra Pradesh as well as eight centres in Telangana.

The final answer key was released by the university on 2 October.

The exam was conducted at Mandal headquarters where more than 60 students had applied, according to RGUKT Chancellor Prof KC Reddy.

The notification for the exam was put out on 18 August, with 6 September as the last date for application submission without payment of late fees. The RGUKT CET 2021 hall tickets were available for download from the official website from 18 September.

For the unversed, the exam is conducted for admission into the six-year integrated Engineering course offered by the RGUKT.