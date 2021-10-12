In order to access the AP POLYCET 2021 seat, candidates need to have their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) has released its provisional seat allotment list. Candidates, who had appeared for the test, can check and download the seat allotment list by visiting the official website.

Steps to check the AP POLYCET 2021 list:

- Visit the official website of AP POLYCET, https://appolycet.nic.in/Default.aspx

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate’s Portal’ tab

- Now, enter your login Id, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth, captcha and press submit

- The AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen within a few seconds

- Check it. If you are satisfied with the allotted institute, choose the freeze option. Otherwise, select the float option

Here’s the direct link.

Those who opt for the floating option can be a part of the next round of counselling. If one decides to freeze their seat, the candidate will have to confirm their seat by paying the applicable admission fee.

The seats have been allotted based on the marks obtained, secured rank, the filled choice during online AP POLYCET counselling, and the availability of seats in the AP POLYCET examination. The seats have been allotted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).

Once a candidate gets shortlisted for the AP POLYCET provisional seat allotment, they have to confirm their admission by reporting to the institute.

The AP POLYCET is an entrance exam conducted at state level by the State Board of Technical Education and Training. The exam is conducted for candidates who seek admission into various polytechnic and diploma courses.