AP POLYCET 2020 result declared at manabadi.co.in; 60,780 students qualify exam

AP POLYCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology courses offered at Polytechnics and institutions in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) result 2020 has been declared on Friday at manabadi.co.in. The exam was conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on 27 September in pen and paper-based mode at 41 exam centres in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP POLYCET official website polycetap.nic.in has not yet uploaded the result on it page. It is expected to be available soon.

According to a report by The Times of India, a total of 71,631 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 60,780 got qualified.

Candidates were to secure a minimum of 30 percent, or 36 marks, out of 120 to qualify the exam. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be assigned ranking irrespective of the marks secured by them in the entrance exam.

A report by Times Now said that Matta Durga Saikeerthi Teja from West Godavari district has topped the AP POLYCET exam with 120 marks. Sri Datta Syamsundar from East Godavari bagged the second position with 118 marks.

Students who have qualified the exam are eligible for admission in 271 colleges that offer a total of 66,742 seats.

As per Jagran Josh report, the exam authority will soon begin the counselling process based on which the candidates will be allotted seats. The seat will be allotted on the basis of students’ rank as well as their choice of college.

Steps to check AP POLYCET 2020 result online:

Step 1: Log on to manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "AP POLYCET 2020 Exam Results."

Step 3: Key in your registered mobile number and press the submit button.

Step 4: Your AP POLYCET 2020 score, qualifying status, and percentage will be displayed on page.

Step 5: Check the details carefully before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to check AP POLYCET 2020 result: http://www.manabadi.co.in/qp/POPUP-Manabadi-Mobile-Alert.aspx?DocTypeId=112894&DocUrl=http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/2020/AP/Polycet/Andhra-Pradesh-AP-polycet-results-2020-09102020.htm

