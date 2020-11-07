AP POLYCET 2020: Final round counselling to start from 11 Nov; visit appolycet.nic.in for details

Candidates who did not participate in the first phase counselling can do so now by paying the processing fee of Rs 700 for OB/OC and Rs 400 for SC/ST from 11 to 13 November

The final round of counselling for AP POLYCET 2020 will commence on 11 November, the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh, has released a notice informing candidates.

Earlier, the round 1 seat allotment results of AP POLYCET 2020 was released on the official website. Candidates who had given the exam can check the notice on the official website appolycet.nic.in.

According to the official notification of the Department of Technical Education of Government of Andhra Pradesh, the qualified and eligible candidates of AP POLYCET 2020 who had participated in the Phase-I Counseling have been informed to exercise their options afresh using their old password and Login ID for the leftover seats which are now available, and consequential vacancies that would be available in the process of allotment.

The statement further added that candidates who have not attended for Certificate Verification earlier should get their certificates verified online/offline from designated helpline centres.

Here's how to fill the form for the AP Polycet Counselling 2020:

Candidates need to first visit the official website of AP POLYCET at appolycet.nic.in and key in their login credentials on the homepage. They need to fill in the final counselling details and submit before downloading the results and printing a hard copy for future use.

According to a report in Times Now, the processing fee can be paid through the online mode by using a credit or debit card or through internet banking. Once the payment is made, candidates must click on the print button and take a print out of the fee receipt.

The AP POLYCET 2020 final counselling round candidate eligibility criteria include:

Candidates who secured seats but were not interested in joining the institution

Who did not secure seats but got their certificates verified

Candidates who did not exercise the options but got their certificates verified

Who have secured a seat, reported but aspire for a better allotment

Candidates who have reported/not reported but cancelled their first phase allotment

Candidates who appeared for certificate verification in the final phase as per schedule

Candidates who have not participated in the first phase can do so by paying the processing fee from 11 to 13 November. The fee for OB/OC is Rs 700 while for SC/ST the fee is Rs 400.