AP POLYCET 2018: Results likely to be declared soon; check on polycetap.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training will likely release the results for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2018) soon on its official website, polycetap.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on 27 April and the results are likely to be declared by 8 May. According to The Indian Express, the exam is for students aspiring to take up diploma courses in Engineering, Non-engineering and technology offered at polytechnics in the state for the academic year 2017-18.

Candidates have to obtain a minimum of 30 percent marks to qualify the exam which means a minimum of 36 marks out of 120. Candidates must also note that there is no option for re-totalling or revaluation in AP Polycet exam, Times Now reported.

Steps to check the results:

-Go to the official website polycetap.nic.in

-Click on the results link

-Enter your roll number

-Take a printout of the result for future reference and save it.