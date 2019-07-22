AP Police SI Merit List 2019: State police recruitment board releases merit list for various posts; candidates can check results on slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police SI Merit List 2019 released | The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released its final merit list online. Candidates who applied for the same can check their results on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The merit list released is for the following vacancies:

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) SI (Sub-Inspectors of Police) (Civil) (Men and Women)

SCT RSI (Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police) (AR) (Men and Women),

SCT RSI (APSP) (Men),

Deputy Jailor (Men and Women)

Station Fire Officers (Men).

Due to heavy traffic on the website, candidates may encounter difficulty accessing the website. They are requested to refresh the page or try again after some time.

Steps to check the merit list for the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board:

Step 1: Visit the official website — slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the required link under the 'Latest News' tab

Step 3: Download the PDF of the merit list

Step 4: Check for your name/roll number

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The Board had conducted the final written exam from 23 February to 24 February, 2019. A total number of 31,560 candidates had appeared for the exam and 15,780 have qualified. The exam was conducted in four cities in the state — Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur and Kurnool.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment board came into existence on 10 September 1985.