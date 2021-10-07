The council will conduct the AP PGECET in Computer Science and Information Technology (CS), Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG) as well as Pharmacy (PY) on 8 October

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021 admit cards have been released by the State Council of Higher Education (SCHE) for the 8 October exam. Registered candidates, who are preparing for the entrance test, can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the council will conduct the AP PGECET 2021 in Computer Science and Information Technology (CS), Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG) as well as Pharmacy (PY) on 8 October. To access AP PGECET hall tickets, students have to submit their registration number, dates of birth, and other required details.

On behalf of SCHE, Sri Venkateswara University administers the AP PGECET examination.

Steps to download AP PGECET 2021 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE at https://sche.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to submit their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: After submitting details, the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the AP PGECET 2021 admit card properly and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep a printout of the call letter for future reference or use

Direct link to download AP PGECET 2021 hall ticket

Applicants should note that the AP PGECET admit cards mention various important details like the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, and exam center. In case of any discrepancy, students are requested to inform the exam conducting authority.

Meanwhile, the council has informed that the hall ticket is an important document and must be carried to the centre on the exam day. Those who fail to bring it to the exam hall, will not be allowed to appear for the test.