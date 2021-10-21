AP PGECET 2021: Results declared at sche.ap.gov.in; check direct link, other details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has also released the rank cards for students who appeared for the exam

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results for Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

Along with the results, the council has also released the rank cards for students who appeared for the exam. Sri Venkateswara University had conducted the entrance examination on behalf of the APSCHE. Earlier on 2 October, the council had released the preliminary answer key.

How to check AP PGECET Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official APSCHE website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the AP PGECET Result 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: To access the results, candidates need to enter their login details and click on the submit button

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the AP PGECET results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the scorecard properly and then download the page

Step 6: It is advisable to keep a hard copy of your scores for further reference or need

Direct link to check the AP PGECET Result 2021: https://sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet/PGECET/PGECET_GetResult.aspx

Direct link to download the rank card: https://sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet/PGECET/PGECET_GetRankCard.aspx

The entrance test was held on 27, 28, and 29 September. It was conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates should note that the qualifying percentage for obtaining a rank in AP PGECET 2021 is 25 percent which means 30 marks out of 120. But for SC/ST candidates, there are no minimum qualifying marks.

For more related updates and details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of APSCHE.

For the unversed, the PGECET is held for students seeking admission to MPharmacy, MTech, and PharmD (PB) programmes at participating institutes of Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the counselling and seat allotment process for candidates will be completed online by the concerned department. Also, a detailed notification on the same will be issued by the council shortly.